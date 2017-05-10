Watch: Breaking down Patrick Mahomes’ college game film, the good and bad

All-22 college football game tape is hard to find, and harder to get a hold of unless you work for a college or NFL team (or the NFL Network).
With that said, when we got a hold of some precious all-22 coaches tape of new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II — straight from Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, who curated the clips himself — you knew the A-Team had to go on Facebook Live to break it down.
For over an hour, our award-winning columnists (Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian) and the MVP of The Star’s sports department (Blair Kerkhoff) joined me to dissect the tape. We talked about Mahomes’ delivery, his mechanics, his arm strength and his decision-making, while also answering your questions.
Really hope you enjoy this clip of the live video. If so, let us know and maybe we’ll try to do more of these.
