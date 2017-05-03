Could Chiefs lose another key member of scouting staff? Lesean McCoy hopes so

The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a new general manager, and their star running back, Lesean McCoy, made it clear on Wednesday who he wants to get the job.

“Brett Veach is our man, Brett Veach is our guy ...!!!” McCoy wrote on Twitter.

Veach is currently the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel alongside Mike Borgonzi.

In 2015, both men were promoted to the top posts under the Chiefs’ former director of football operations Chris Ballard, who left for the Colts’ general manager job this offseason. That makes Veach and Borgonzi general manager John Dorsey’s right-hand men on the Chiefs’ organization chart.

Ballard is coming off a bang-up first draft for the Colts, but the Chiefs didn’t fare too badly themselves. Given Kansas City’s 43-21 record since the arrival of Dorsey and coach Andy Reid in 2013, it makes sense that teams looking for executives would sniff around One Arrowhead Drive. The Chiefs’ player-personnel department has consistently churned out contributors in the early, middle and late rounds the last three seasons.

A source told The Star on Wednesday that the Bills have not requested permission to speak to Veach — who is one of the rare people about whom I’ve heard universal praise during my time on the road — but McCoy’s interest in him makes sense.

Veach was in Philadelphia as Reid’s assistant when the Chiefs selected McCoy in 2009, which happened to be the same time new Bills coach Sean McDermott was Reid’s defensive coordinator there.

A few other people have been publicly linked to the Bills’ GM job, however, including Houston director of player personnel Brian Gaine, who will interview on Thursday, according to the Houston Chronicle. And Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane will interview in Buffalo later this week, according to the Charlotte Observer.