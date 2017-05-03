Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles joined a list of NFL players who signed with an old team’s rival when he agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with the Denver Broncos.

Here are 10 star players who caused their old fan base pain by signing with the enemy.

Jamaal Charles, Chiefs to Broncos

Arguably the greatest running back in team history, Jamaal Charles left Kansas City after nine seasons for hated rival Denver. His 7,260 rushing yards are the most in team history, but injuries derailed his last two seasons.

Neil Smith, Chiefs to Broncos

Like Jamaal Charles before him, Smith spent his first nine seasons with the Chiefs. He was a stud defensive end from 1988-96, posting 85.5 sacks with KC. The six-time Pro Bowler then signed with Denver and won two Super Bowls.

Marcus Allen, Raiders to Chiefs

In five of his first six seasons with the Raiders, Marcus Allen made the Pro Bowl. But a long, bitter feud with team owner Al Davis led the running back to KC in 1993, where he led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Terrell Owens, Eagles to Cowboys

Terrell Owens spiked a football into Dallas’ star in 2000 as a 49er. He spent two seasons with the hated Eagles. Yet he and the Cowboys were made for each other. In 47 games with Dallas, he made 38 TD catches and countless soundbites.

Brett Favre, Packers (to Jets) to Vikings

Green Bay was going to start Aaron Rodgers in 2008 despite Favre’s desire to play. After a one-year layover in New York, Favre signed with the Vikings and caused many hurt feelings by the mere sight of him in purple.

DeSean Jackson, Eagles to Washington

Jackson reportedly didn’t mesh with new Eagles coach Chip Kelly (who did?), who cut the deep threat in 2014. Jackson signed with Washington and averaged a ridiculous 20.9 yards per reception his first season in D.C.

DeMarco Murray, Cowboys to Eagles

In his final season with the Cowboys in 2014, Murray led the NFL in carries (392), rushing yards (1,845), rushing TDs (13), yards per game (115.3) and yards from scrimmage (2,261). But he was expendable behind football’s best offensive line and signed with Philadelphia.

Darrelle Revis, Jets (to Bucs) to Pats to Jets

Revis has spent eight of his 10 seasons with the Jets, mostly on bad teams. But one of the best cornerbacks of the last decade made his one season in New England count, winning the Super Bowl with the 2014 Patriots.

Donovan McNabb, Eagles to Washington

After 11 seasons in Philly, McNabb was phased out at quarterback in favor of Michael Vick following one last Pro Bowl season in 2009. McNabb played just 19 more games with brief stints in D.C. and Minnesota.

Julius Peppers, Bears to Packers

Peppers spent the first eight seasons of his illustrious career with the Panthers, a team he rejoined this season. But the pass rusher makes the list for upsetting Bears fans who owned his jersey when he joined the Packers in 2014 after four seasons in Chicago.