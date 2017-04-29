Grading the 2017 NFL Draft: Chiefs score high marks in Terez Paylor’s report card

Arizona Cardinals: B

1. (13) Haason Reddick, lb, Temple 2. (36) Budda Baker, s, Washington 3. (98) Chad Williams, wr, Grambling State 4. (115) Dorian Johnson, g, Pittsburgh 5. (157) Will Holden, ot, Vanderbilt 5. (179) T.J. Logan, rb, North Carolina 6. (208) Rudy Ford, s, Auburn

Reddick and Baker are among the top players at their positions, and Johnson is a promising guard who fits what coach Bruce Arians wants on the offensive line. Williams is immensely gifted but has some off-field issues and was regarded by some as a fifth-round choice or so.

Atlanta Falcons: C

McKinley is a good edge rusher who fits the Falcons’ scheme, but he could miss training camp while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Riley is smallish but he tested well and could push starter De’Vondre Campbell. Kazee projects as a nice nickel corner, while Hill has the size and athleticism to handle a few carries. Solid-but-unspectacular group.

Baltimore Ravens: A

1. (16) Marlon Humphrey, db, Alabama 2. (47) Tyus Bowser, lb, Houston 3. (74) Chris Wormley, de, Michigan 3. (78) Tim Williams, lb, Alabama 4. (122) Nico Siragusa, g, San Diego State 5. (159) Jermaine Eluemunor, g, Texas A&M 6. (186) Chuck Clark, db, Virginia Tech

The Ravens are the kings of getting value. Humphrey, Bowser, Wormley and Williams were all talked about as players who could go higher than the spots the Ravens took them. Baltimore also filled needs, to boot. Humphrey is a physical, young corner with upside, while Bowser and Wormley tested well and can be molded into productive pros. Williams has first-round talent but off-field issues; still, it was a worthy gamble.

Buffalo Bills: B

1. (27) Tre’Davious White, db, LSU 2. (37) Zay Jones, wr, East Carolina 2. (63) Dion Dawkins, g, Temple 5. (163) Matt Milano, lb, Boston College 5. (171) Nathan Peterman, qb, Pittsburgh 6. (195) Tanner Vallejo, lb, Boise State

The Bills moved down in the first round (with the Chiefs) and ended up with White, a gifted cover man whose run support has taken some knocks. Jones has a terrific feel for the game and could outperform his draft position, while Dawkins is raw but powerful. Peterman, a smart quarterback with good anticipation, is a great value in the fifth round.

Carolina Panthers: B

1. (8) Christian McCaffrey, rb, Stanford 2. (40) Curtis Samuel, rb, Ohio State 2. (64) Taylor Moton, g, Western Michigan 3. (77) Daeshon Hall, de, Texas A&M 5. (152) Corn Elder, cb, Miami 6. (192) Alexander Armah, de, West Georgia 7. (233) Harrison Butker, k, Georgia Tech

McCaffrey and Samuel are similar players; explosive but slight enough to be considered offensive specialists. Still, both are really talented, and Moton and Hall — who had better tape at times than the No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett — have a chance to be contributors. Elder is a special-teams demon with toughness.

Chicago Bears: D

1. (2) Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina 2. (45) Adam Shaheen, te, Ashland 4. (112) Eddie Jackson, s, Alabama 4. (119) Tarik Cohen, rb, N.C. A&T 5. (147) Jordan Morgan, g, Kutztown

The Bears paid Mike Glennon a ton of money this offseason, then surrendered a third and a fourth pick, plus a third next year, to move up one spot and take Trubisky, who’s talented but only has 13 collegiate starts under his belt. A gamble, since the deal stripped the talent-needy Bears of precious draft capital. Shaheen is big and fast but he’ll have an adjustment coming from FCS Ashland, and many considered this a bit of a reach. Jackson’s a good football player and so is Cohen, but Cohen is tiny and his touches will need to be carefully managed.

Cincinnati Bengals: A

1. (9) John Ross, wr, Washington 2. (48) Joe Mixon, rb, Oklahoma 3. (73) Jordan Willis, lb, Kansas State 4. (116) Carl Lawson, de, Auburn 4. (128) Josh Malone, wr, Tennessee 4. (138) Ryan Glasgow, dt, Michigan 5. (153) Jake Elliott, k, Memphis 5. (176) J.J. Dielman, c, Utah 6. (193) Jordan Evans, lb, Oklahoma 6. (207) Brandon Wilson, rb, Houston 7. (251) Mason Schreck, te, Buffalo

Ross is slight and perhaps injury-prone, but he is uncoverable with his combination of speed and route savvy. Mixon has a significant off-field issue, but might be the most talented back in the draft. Willis is a worker bee who tested out of his mind at the NFL Combine and was considered a dark-horse first-round pick. Lawson has a history of injuries but there’s no denying his pass-rushing talent. Elliott actually fills a need, while Dielman and Evans are interesting developmental prospects. The Bengals swung big on a lot of prospects with red flags but there’s no denying the amount of talent they got.

Cleveland Browns: A

1. (1) Myles Garrett, de, Texas A&M 1. (25) Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan 1. (29) David Njoku, te, Miami 2. (52) DeShone Kizer, qb, Notre Dame 3. (65) Larry Ogunjobi, dt, Charlotte 4. (126) Howard Wilson, db, Houston 5. (160) Rod Johnson, ot, Florida State 6. (185) Caleb Brantley, dt, Florida 7. (224) Zane Gonzalez, k, Arizona State 7. (252) Matthew Dayes, rb, N.C. State

The Browns took the draft’s most promising player, Garrett, No. 1 overall, then traded down from No. 12 to select Peppers, a super athlete with excellent leadership traits. Njoku is raw but has Pro Bowl talent, while Kizer could be the best quarterback of this year’s crop if he can improve his work habits. Ogunjobi has starter potential, and so does Wilson. Brantley would have been a second-round pick if it weren’t for his issues, though his status with the team rests on the outcome of the investigation.

Dallas Cowboys: C

1. (28) Taco Charlton, de, Michigan 2. (60) Chidobe Awuzie, cb, Colorado 3. (92) Jourdan Lewis, cb, Michigan 4. (133) Ryan Switzer, wr, North Carolina 6. (191) Xavier Woods, s, Louisiana Tech 6. (216) Marquez White, cb, Florida State 7. (228) Joey Ivie, dt, Florida 7. (239) Noah Brown, wr, Ohio State 7. (246) Jordan Carrell, dt, Colorado

Charlton was productive in 2016 and received some first-round buzz, but he only has one year as a starter under his belt. Awuzie and Lewis are good picks who can really cover, while Switzer offers slot- and return ability. Not a glitzy class but solid.

Denver Broncos: C

1. (20) Garett Bolles, ot, Utah 2. (51) DeMarcus Walker, de, Florida State 3. (82) Carlos Henderson, wr, Louisiana Tech 3. (101) Brendan Langley, cb, Lamar 5. (145) Jake Butt, TE, Michigan 5. (172) Isaiah McKenzie, wr, Georgia 6. (203) De’Angelo Henderson, rb, Coastal Carolina 7. (253) Chad Kelly, qb, Mississippi

The Broncos’ draft wasn’t flashy, but they addressed some needs up front by spending their first two picks on talented players. Henderson is a big-play threat with a little Emmanuel Sanders in him, and Langley is a long-but-raw corner who should fit right into their aggressive secondary. Butt is an intriguing redshirt candidate. Kelly, a talented-but-troubled quarterback, isn’t a bad late-round flier.

Detroit Lions: C

1. (21) Jarrad Davis, lb, Florida 2. (53) Jalen Tabor, cb, Florida 3. (96) Kenny Golladay, wr, Northern Illinois 4. (124) Jaylen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Tennessee 4. (127) Michael Roberts, te, Toledo 5. (165) Jamal Agnew, cb, San Diego 6. (205) Jeremiah Ledbetter, de, Arkansas 6. (215) Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami 7. (250) Pat O’Connor, de, Eastern Michigan

Davis is a talented player with excellent football character, but he’s battled some injuries, needs to refine his instincts and spending a first-round pick on an inside linebacker probably isn’t great value. Tabor is a ball hawk, but he ran a slow 40 and was expected to go a round later. Golladay is physically gifted but raw. Reeves-Maybin is talented but small — with an injury history. Roberts is a nice value pick, and so is Kaaya.

Green Bay Packers: B

2. (33) Kenny King, db, Washington 2. (61) Josh Jones, s, N.C. State 3. (93) Montravius Adams, dt, Auburn 4. (108) Vince Biegel, lb, Wisconsin 4. (134) Jamaal Williams, rb, BYU 5. (175) Deangelo Yancey, wr, Purdue 5. (182) Aaron Jones, rb, UTEP 6. (212) Kofi Amichia, ot, South Florida 7. (238) Devonte Mays, rb, Utah State 7. (247) Malachi Dupre, wr, LSU

The Packers addressed needs and got some nice value across the board. King and Jones were mentioned as possible first-round picks by many, while Adams and Biegel can improve the pass rush. Williams is a steal; he’s a talented back who fits the offense well and should make an instant impact, while Yancey is an intriguing developmental guy.

Houston Texans: B

1. (12) Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson 2. (57) Zach Cunningham, lb, Vanderbilt 3. (89) D’Onta Foreman, rb, Texas 4. (130) Julie’n Davenport, ot, Bucknell 4. (142) Carlos Watkins, dt, Clemson 5. (169) Treston Decoud, cb, Oregon State 7. (243) Kyle Fuller, c, Baylor

The Texans moved up to No. 12 to get their quarterback of the future in Watson, a winner with name recognition. Cunningham profiles as a steady two-down linebacker at the very least, while Foreman can ease Lamar Miller’s burden some. Davenport and Decoud are decent developmental prospects while Watkins represents solid value.

Indianapolis Colts: A

1. (15) Malik Hooker, s, Ohio State 2. (46) Quincy Wilson, cb, Florida 3. (80) Tarell Basham, de, Ohio 4. (137) Zach Banner, ot, Southern Cal 4. (143) Marlon Mack, rb, South Florida 4. (144) Grover Stewart, dt, Albany (Ga.) 5. (158) Nate Hairston, cb, Temple 5. (161) Anthony Walker, lb, Northwestern

Chris Ballard, John Dorsey’s former right-hand man, absolutely killed it in his first draft in charge of the Colts. Hooker has Pro Bowl talent, while Wilson is a Sean Smith clone and Basham has some juice off the edge. Banner is a massive tackle who can be a starter if he can reshape his body, and Mack will help immediately. Stewart, Hairston and Walker are all intriguing prospects on their own.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A

1. (4) Leonard Fournette, rb, LSU 2. (34) Cam Robinson, ot, Alabama 3. (68) Dawuane Smoot, de, Illinois 4. (110) Dede Westbrook, wr, Oklahoma 5. (148) Blair Brown, lb, Ohio 7. (222) Jalen Myrick, cb, Minnesota 7. (240) Marquez Williams, fb, Miami

Tom Coughlin’s first draft as the Jaguars’ boss was strong. Fournette will immediately become the offense’s bell cow, and he’ll also take pressure off the mercurial Blake Bortles and help the defense. Robinson is a nasty, massive first-round talent who boosts a position of need. Smoot is athletic and plays hard. Westbrook is a boom-or-bust pick, due to his combination of talent and off-field issues, but Brown is a sneaky-good pick who is undersized but can really play.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

1. (10) Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech 2. (59) Tanoh Kpassagnon, de, Villanova 3. (86) Kareem Hunt, rb, Toledo 4. (139) Jehu Chesson, wr, Michigan 5. (183) Ukeme Eligwe, lb, Georgia Southern 6. Choice forfeited 6. (218) Leon McQuay III, s, Southern Cal

Look, I’m a notoriously tough grader of the Chiefs — their last three drafts earned a B-, C and C — so the fact I gave this one an A after they surrendered a precious 2018 first-round pick should be an indication of how much I liked the big swings general manager John Dorsey took this year.

Now, I know what you’re saying — the Chiefs selected a bunch of high-upside players who might not help immediately. But here’s the thing; the Chiefs return practically the entire roster from last year’s 12-4 team, so they really don’t need any rookies to be ready until 2018, when attrition could come due to salary-cap constraints. So drafting high-upside makes sense, especially when you enter the weekend with 10 picks and not enough roster spots for most of them.

So while I have to ding them for a few other things — like the fact they could still use some interior D-line help, and the fact they didn’t address corner with a premium pick — the primary reason this class gets an A is because of Dorsey’s aggression when it came to ending the streak, which is yet another monkey that has been on this franchise’s back for decades. After 34 years, the Chiefs selected a first-round quarterback, one who arguably has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the draft. As a bonus, the selection probably means Dorsey and coach Andy Reid will be around a while — another positive for Chiefs fans, considering their four-year track record.

The reason to be confident in this pick is simple. The Chiefs have passed on plenty of quarterbacks high in the draft over the last four years, but Mahomes is the first one they not only believed in enough to select, but also go up and get. That means Mahomes has the Reid seal of approval, and to be honest, that should be enough to calm most concerns, especially when you consider they believed in Mahomes so much that they took him over Clemson star Deshaun Watson, a renowned and respected winner.

Mahomes is a gunslinger with tremendous arm strength who will need time to learn the playbook and tamp down his reckless style, but Reid is one of the league’s best coaches at developing quarterbacks, and with the infrastructure the Chiefs can provide — and the time Mahomes will be given to sit and watch behind Alex Smith — it’s safe to say that if Mahomes can’t make it in Kansas City, he can’t make it in the NFL.

What’s more, by taking Mahomes, the Chiefs also gave themselves future cap relief, as his salary the next five years or so will pale in comparison to what, say, Smith would command.

So those are the reasons why Dorsey leaped ahead of three teams he deemed threats to take Mahomes on Thursday. That’s why he swapped firsts with the Bills and sent them a third-rounder this year and a first next year for the right to move up 17 spots and take Mahomes. The feeling here is that even if the pick doesn’t work out, it was a reasonable gamble for a quarterback with an innate creativity that is rare in quarterbacks.

Kpassagnon, like Mahomes, was also a member of The Star’s third annual all-juice team, and like Mahomes, he also has Pro Bowl talent. A freak athlete with rare size, he can be as good as he wants to be. He projects as a 3-4 five-tech who can reduce down when necessary. That will be a position of need next year, by the way.

In the third round, the Chiefs moved up to add a strong, competitive running back with burst (but iffy long speed) in Hunt, who rarely fumbles, can catch the ball and is a willing pass protector. He combines some of Spencer Ware’s and Charcandrick West’s best traits, and at worst, he will provide protection in case either gets hurt or moves on in free agency after this season.

The Chiefs also moved back up into the fourth round to select Chesson, a big, fast (4.47 40) receiver whose 2016 numbers were modest (34 catches, 500 yards and 2 touchdowns) but was likely hampered by a January knee injury. Chesson was projected to be a seventh-round pick by CBS Sports — a concerning sign — but I’m a little higher on him that most. He’s a terrific athletic tester, and if the Chiefs are getting the 2015 Chesson — who caught 50 passes for 764 yards and nine touchdowns and was MVP of a team that went 10-3 — their eagerness to select him will be very clear.

Eligwe is a former four-star prospect who was kicked out of Florida State for a violation of team rules late in the 2014 season. He only has one year as a starter at Georgia Southern, but he was among the top testers at his position and is a solid gamble, assuming his background checks out.

McQuay is a long (6-2, 185) college safety who will likely be asked to make the transition to corner. He’s a developmental prospect who needs to work on his footwork and technique but he runs in the mid 4.4s and was once one of the nation’s best prep players.

This is a typical Chiefs class, with lots of physically-gifted players, including some off-the-radar late ones who were taken instead of others with more name recognition. But given Dorsey’s track record since his arrival — and the fact he took such a big swing to bring in a quarterback despite the cost — he probably deserves the benefit of the doubt here, especially after the success of his last two draft classes.

Los Angeles Chargers: A

1. (7) Mike Williams, wr, Clemson 2. (38) Forrest Lamp, g, Western Kentucky 3. (71) Dan Feeney, g, Indiana 4. (113) Rayshawn Jenkins, s, Miami 5. (151) Desmond King, s, Iowa 6. (190) Sam Tevi, ot, Utah 7. (225) Isaac Rochell, de, Notre Dame

Not sure the Chargers were best served taking a receiver with their first pick, but Williams is a really talented player who projects as an ideal NFL possession receiver who can protect against another Keenan Allen injury. Lamp and Feeney are safe picks who should eventually help solidify an annually uneven O-line, while Jenkins is an aggressive hitter and King is a natural playmaker. Nice draft for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams: D

2. (44) Gerald Everett, te, South Alabama 3. (69) Cooper Kupp, wr, Eastern Washington 3. (91) John Johnson, s, Boston College 4. (117) Josh Reynolds, wr, Texas A&M 4. (125) Samson Ebukan, lb, Eastern Washington 6. (189) Tanzel Smart, dt, Tulane 6. (206) Sam Rogers, fb, Virginia Tech 7. (234) Ejuan Price, lb, Pittsburgh

The Rams were without a first-round pick due to the Jared Goff trade a year ago, and they spent three of their first four picks trying to help him out. Everett is a talented-but-raw move guy, while Kupp and Reynolds should help one of the league’s worst group of receivers. But doing that came with the cost of sacrificing premium help at guard, defensive line and corner, all of which were real needs.

Miami Dolphins: B

1. (22) Charles Harris, de, Missouri 2. (54) Raekwon McMillan, lb, Ohio State 3. (97) Cordrea Tankersley, cb, Clemson 5. (164) Isaac Ariata, g, Utah 5. (178) Davon Godchaux, dt, LSU 6. (194) Vincent Taylor, dt, Oklahoma State 7. (237) Isaiah Ford, wr, Virginia Tech

Only had six picks but kudos to the Dolphins for addressing a needy front seven early with Harris, an athletic, aggressive edge rusher, and McMillan, who certainly looks the part of an NFL linebacker and still has room to grow. Tankersley is a big corner with talent, too, and Asiata is a big, powerful guard who can start one day. Even Godchaux and Taylor have some physical talent and could help eventually. Nice job of marrying value and need for the Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings: C

2. (41) Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State 3. (70) Pat Elflein, c, Ohio State 4. (109) Jaleel Johnson, de, Iowa 4. (120) Ben Gedeon, lb, Michigan 5. (170) Rodney Adams, wr, South Florida 5. (180) Danny Isidora, g, Miami 6. (201) Bucky Hodges, te, Virginia Tech 7. (219) Stacy Coley, wr, Miami 7. (220) Ifeadi Odenigbo, dl, Northwestern 7. (232) Elijah Lee, lb, Kansas State 7. (245) Jack Tocho, cb, NC State

The Vikings dealt away their first-round pick for Sam Bradford, who led them to an 8-8 record. That impacts this grade, obviously, even though the Vikings added some instant-impact guys. Cook, a big-play back with off-field issues, will help immediately, as will Elflein, a plug-and-play tough guy. Johnson is a run stopper with a good motor, while Gedeon brings a workman-like approach to the game. Adams, Isidora and Hodges are all developing.

New England Patriots: B

3. (83) Derek Rivers, de, Youngstown State 3. (85) Antonio Garcia, ot, Troy 4. Choice forfeited 4. (131) Deatrich Wise, de, Arkansas 6. (211) Conor McDermott, ot, UCLA

The Pats dealt their first pick away for New Orleans star receiver Brandin Cooks, and they also traded their second away for Carolina defensive end Kony Ealy. Both are still young, and it’s tough to legitimately second-guess Bill Belichick. The players they did add are intriguing; Rivers is a raw-but-athletic edge rusher, while Garcia is an edgy guy who was a nice pick in a bad D-line draft. Wise has classic Patriots versatility, while McDermott is a long tackle worth developing.

New Orleans Saints: B

1. (11) Marshon Lattimore, db, Ohio State 1. (32) Ryan Ramczyk, ot, Wisconsin 2. (42) Marcus Williams, s, Utah 3. (67) Alvin Kamara, rb, Tennessee 3. (76) Alex Anzalone, lb, Florida 3. (103) Trey Hendrickson, lb, FAU 6. (196) Al-Quadin Muhammad, de, Miami

This class has some injury issues but is a really nice group for the Saints, who got value with their first five or six picks. Lattimore is a top-three talent in this draft who fell due to hamstring issues, while Ramczyk is coming off an injury but is a solid tackle prospect in a bad O-line draft. Williams covers a ton of ground as a center field while Kamara has a chance to carry a Reggie Bush-like workload. Anzalone has good tape and could be a day-one starter, despite his durability concerns, while Hendrickson is a high-effort guy who can help a flagging pass rush. Muhammad is a dark-horse guy to make the squad; he’s got off-field issues but is really talented.

New York Giants: B

1. (23) Evan Engram, te, Mississippi 2. (55) Dalvin Tomlinson, dt, Alabama 3. (87) Davis Webb, qb, California 4. (140) Wayne Gallman, rb, Clemson 5. (167) Avery Moss, de, Youngstown State 6. (200) Adam Bisnowaty, ot, Pittsburgh

Not a flashy class, but solid. Engram should add some explosion to the offense as a “move” tight end, while Tomlinson is a legit run stuffer. Webb has a gun for an arm but must become more accurate if he ever wants to make it. Gallman is a tough back who could help immediately, though, and Bisnowaty is a tough, versatile lineman who might make it due to those traits.

New York Jets: C

1. (6) Jamal Adams, db, LSU 2. (39) Marcus Maye, s, Florida 3. (79) ArDarius Stewart, wr, Alabama 4. (141) Chad Hansen, wr, California 5. (150) Jordan Leggett, te, Clemson 5. (181) Dylan Donahue, de, West Georgia 6. (188) Elijah McGuire, rb, Louisiana-Lafayette 6. (197) Jeremy Clark, cb, Michigan 6. (204) Derrick Jones, cb, Mississippi

Adams is one of the safest prospects to come along in years, and Maye is a football junkie. Picking two safeties with your first two picks is unorthodox, but this has a chance to be a nice pairing. Stewart and Hansen could upgrade the receiving corps, and Leggett is promising as a pass-catching tight end. Clark is a huge corner (6-3, 220) and McGuire is fast but raw. The Jets failed to adequately address quarterback, however, which could again sink their season.

Oakland Raiders: C

1. (24) Gareon Conley, cb, Ohio State 2. (56) Obi Melifonwu, s, UConn 3. (88) Eddie Vanderdoes, dt, UCLA 4. (129) David Sharpe, ol, Florida 5. (168) Marquel Lee, lb, Wake Forest 7. (221) Shalom Luani, s, Washington State 7. (231) Jylan Ware, ot, Alabama State 7. (242) Elijah Hood, rb, North Carolina 7. (244) Treyvon Hester, dt, Toledo

General manager Reggie McKenzie adds more talent to his rapidly-ascending club. Conley and Melifonwu are great athletes who can upgrade the defense. While Vanderdoes’ tape wasn’t great in 2016, he looked great at the Senior Bowl. Sharpe and Lee are interesting developmental choices.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

1. (14) Derek Barnett, de, Tennessee 2. (43) Sidney Jones, cb, Washington 3. (99) Rasul Douglas, cb, West Virginia 4. (118) Mack Hollins, wr, North Carolina 4. (132) Donnel Pumphrey, rb, San Diego State 5. (166) Shelton Gibson, wr, West Virginia 5. (184) Nate Gerry, s, Nebraska 6. (214) Elijah Qualls, dt, Washington

Nice draft for the Eagles, who land two first-round talents with their first two picks and a corner with excellent ball production (eight picks in 2016) in the third. Hollins is an interesting developmental receiver. Pumphrey is tiny but explosive. Gibson is also a long-ball threat, and Qualls could develop into a contributor. Some nice value across the board.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A

1. (30) T.J. Watt, lb, Wisconsin 2. (62) JuJu Smith-Schuster, wr, Southern Cal 3. (94) Cameron Sutton, cb, Tennesee 3. (105) James Conner, rb, Pittsburgh 4. (135) Joshua Dobbs, qb, Tennessee 5. (173) Brian Allen, cb, Utah 6. (213) Colin Holba, ls, Louisville 7. (248) Keion Adams, de, Western Michigan

The Steelers do it again. Watt is a worker bee with excellent physical traits and testing scores; he has a chance to be an instant impact guy. Smith-Schuster was once considered a first rounder until his stock dropped in 2016, but if he plays light, he can also provide insurance for Martavis Bryant. Sutton and Conner know how to play the game — don’t be surprised if Conner emerges as a terrific sub for Le’Veon Bell — while Dobbs and Allen have physical traits that make them worth developing.

San Francisco 49ers: A

1. (3) Solomon Thomas, de, Stanford 1. (31) Reuben Foster, lb, UCLA 3. (66) Ahkello Witherspoon, cb, Colorado 3. (104) C.J. Beathard, qb, Iowa 4. (121) Joe Williams, rb, Utah 5. (146) George Kittle, te, Iowa 5. (177) Trent Taylor, wr, Louisiana Tech 6. (198) D.J. Jones, dt, Mississippi 6. (202) Pita Taumoepenu, de, Utah 7. (229) Adrian Colbert, s, Miami

Nice job by new general manager John Lynch of adding intriguing players to his talent-starved roster in his first draft. They moved back one spot in the first round to land a few additional picks, and still got Thomas, one of the best players in the draft. They moved up into the first round to get Foster, a run-and-hit stud with outstanding tape and off-field issues. Witherspoon isn’t much of a tackler but he’s a big, athletic cover man, while Beathard is an intriguing pick, though many had him going later. Kittle, Williams and Jones also have upside.

Seattle Seahawks: B

2. (35) Malik McDowell, dt, Michigan State 2. (58) Ethan Pocic, c, LSU 3. (90) Shaquill Griffin, db, UCF 3. (95) Delano Hill, s, Michigan 3. (102) Nazir Jones, dt, North Carolina 3. (106) Amara Darboh, wr, Michigan 4. (111) Tedric Thompson, s, Colorado 5. Choice forfeited 6. (187) Mike Tyson, s, Cincinnati 6. (210) Justin Senior, ot, Mississippi State 7. (226) David Moore, wr, East Central 7. (249) Christopher Carson, rb, Oklahoma State

McDowell is a classic boom-or-bust guy, but in a bad D-line draft, this was a nice pick. He has all-pro potential if the Seahawks can figure out what makes him tick. Pocic is a classic O-line tough guy who will immediately help a subpar group, while Griffin has a ton of talent and is in a great place to reach his potential. Thompson has a ton of ball production, and Darboh is a high-floor player. The grade of this draft, however, will ultimately hinge on whether McDowell makes it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

1. (19) O.J. Howard, te, Alabama 2. (50) Justin Evans, s, Texas A&M 3. (84) Chris Godwin, wr, Penn State 3. (107) Kendell Beckwith, lb, LSU 5. (162) Jeremy McNichols, rb, Boise State 7. (223) Stevie Tu’lkolovatu, dt, Southern Cal

Love the Bucs’ draft. Not many players, but all these guys can play. Howard is one of the most complete tight ends to enter the league in years. Evans, while slight, can hit and cover. All Godwin does is catch the ball and make plays. Beckwith and McNichols could develop into starters someday.

Tennessee Titans: C

1. (5) Corey Davis, wr, Western Michigan 1. (18) Adoree’ Jackson, db, Southern Cal 3. (72) Taywan Taylor, wr, Western Kentucky 3. (100) Jonnu Smith, te, FIU 5. (155) Jayon Brown, lb, UCLA 6. (217) Corey Levin, g, Chattanooga 7. (227) Josh Carraway, lb, TCU 7. (236) Brad Seaton, ot, Villanova 7. (241) Khalfrani Muhammad, rb, California

Solid-but-unspectacular class at first glance. Davis had great tape, but he did it against MAC corners and didn’t get a chance to work out before the draft due to injury. He was a near-universal first-round pick, but many thought the Titans reached. Jackson is a really good, athletic playmaker who was wore the 18th pick despite long-term durability concerns. Taylor can run after the catch and could help a poor receiving corps as early as this year, and Smith could be an eventual replacement for Delanie Walker.

Washington: A

1. (17) Jonathan Allen, de, Alabama 2. (49) Ryan Anderson, lb, Alabama 3. (81) Fabian Noreau, cb, UCLA 4. (114) Samaje Perine, rb, Oklahoma 4. (123) Montae Nicholson, s, Michigan State 5. (154) Jeremy Sprinkle, te, Arkansas 6. (199) Chase Roullier, c, Wyoming 6. (209) Robert Davis, wr, Georgia Southern 7. (230) Josh Harvey-Clemons, s, Louisville 7. (235) Josh Holsey, db, Auburn

Scot McCloughan reportedly set Washington’s draft board before his dismissal in March, and you can tell. This was a really nice draft by the noted evaluator. Allen was long-term shoulder concerns but he’s a rock-solid player, and Anderson is pretty good, too. Moreau is also injured, but he has first-round talent. Perine is one of my favorite players in the draft, a hard-charging back who runs, blocks and catches. Sprinkle also has upside as a run-blocking No. 2 tight end.