Scouting report on inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, the Chiefs fifth-round draft pick

With the help of Kansas City Chiefs area scout Ryne Nutt, here’s a quick scouting report on outside linebacker Marcus Eligwe, who was drafted in the fifth round (183rd overall) out of Georgia Southern on Saturday.

ILB MARCUS ELIGWE, Georgia Southern

Measurables: 6 feet 2, 239 pounds, 4.58-second 40-yard dash

Bio: Given name is Ukeme but prefers to go by the name “Marcus.” First-year starter who had 104 tackles (9 1/2 for loss), 2 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hurries in 11 games in 2016. Also had one interception and three pass deflections. Was dismissed from Florida State after the 2014 season for a violation of team rules (failed drug test). Tied for the team led with 10 kick-return stops in 2013. Was a consensus top-10 prospect as a prep.

Evaluation: Was a 4-3 outside linebacker in 2016 but projects as an weakside inside linebacker (Derrick Johnson’s position) with the Chiefs and has outstanding speed for the position. “That’s the first thing you notice when you watch his tape — kid can run,” said Nutt, who sees him as a potential three-down player. “Absolutely, when you put the tape on you see him covering tight ends down the seam, buzzing in the flat.” Is good at using his unique length (33-inch arms) at slipping linemen against the run. “Is he a thumper? No, he’s not a thumper. But that’s not his skill set. He’s get 33-inch arms. His thing’s going to be striking and slipping off.” Instincts developed in his lone season as a starter but is must continue to make strides here. “If you watch the beginning of the tape ‘til the end, you’ll see him progressing in terms of his instincts and how he sees the game. But by the end of the season, he finds the football and that’s the biggest barometer in terms of eyes.” Also needs to work on his pursuit angles. “He runs and chases and can be a little out of control at times tackling, so just breakdown on in space (should be a focus). But with a lot of guys in college, that’s an issue ... this kid can be overaggressive because he wants to make the play.” The Chiefs explored his past and came away satisfied with what they found, adding his only issue was the failed drug test. “He knows it’s something he’s got to address, but he’s done it — he’s done a whole year of it.”