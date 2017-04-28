Chiefs still have eight picks in NFL Draft, what are their main needs?

The Chiefs still have at least one pick remaining in rounds two through seven of the NFL Draft, which resumes at 6 p.m. Friday.

Inside linebacker, cornerback, nose tackle, running back and defensive line are among the Chiefs’ needs with their eight remaining picks, which we discuss in the video above.

Chiefs remaining draft picks

Friday (6 p.m. on ESPN, NFL Network)

2nd round: No. 59

3rd round: No. 104

Saturday (11 a.m. on ESPN, NFL Network)

4th round: No. 132

5th round: No. 170 & 180

6th round: No. 216 & 218

7th round: No. 245

