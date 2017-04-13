Chiefs’ first draft pick unknown, but cap he’ll receive from Roger Goodell is not

We don’t know who the Chiefs will select with their first pick in the NFL Draft later this month. But we know the first piece of team related gear he will receive.
The cap presented by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to the team’s first selection isn’t just a random Chiefs’ cap from the team store. It’s produced by New Era, the official on-field cap of the NFL.
The cap handed to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, er, whoever the Chiefs select first is called the New Era On-State 59FIFTY.
From the company: “This year’s cap will again feature New Era’s innovative LiquidChrome for all team logos. These logos are individually molded appliqués with vibrant chrome finishes and 3-dimensional textures. These vibrant logos are paired with unique cap details and a distinctive metallic visor, each of which features oversized team marks wrapped from top to bottom in faux leather.”
In non-cap parlance, looks like a cool lid:
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments