Red Zone

March 22, 2017 10:44 AM

Chiefs podcast: Dissecting Bennie Logan, Greg Lewis and the draft

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

The Star’s Terez Paylor drops in during the middle of free agency to chat with Turron Davenport of Eagles Wire to get the low down on Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis and defensive tackle Bennie Logan, both of whom spent 2016 in Philadelphia. The two also chat about the Senior Bowl and prospects (Josh Dobbs?) that might be nice fits for the Chiefs in this year’s draft.

Listen to it here or subscribe to our SportsBeatKC podcasts on iTunes.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Related content

Red Zone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Berry on his new contract: "No one accounts for chemistry"

View more video

Sports Videos