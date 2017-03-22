Chiefs podcast: Dissecting Bennie Logan, Greg Lewis and the draft

The Star’s Terez Paylor drops in during the middle of free agency to chat with Turron Davenport of Eagles Wire to get the low down on Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis and defensive tackle Bennie Logan, both of whom spent 2016 in Philadelphia. The two also chat about the Senior Bowl and prospects (Josh Dobbs?) that might be nice fits for the Chiefs in this year’s draft.
