Chiefs podcast: Dissecting Bennie Logan, Greg Lewis and the draft

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers Pause

1:40 Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on running fast while growing up

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

1:06 Six hospitalized after Overland Park group home fire

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together