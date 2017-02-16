Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles sets up GoFundMe page for Special Olympics athletes

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger Pause

1:00 Audio: John Dorsey on his future with Chiefs

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

1:53 KC participants says 'Day Without Immigrants' rally is important to help stop racism

0:55 Royals’ Paulo Orlando dedicates new tattoo to his wife

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

1:53 Royals outfielder Alex Gordon ready for season to start

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation