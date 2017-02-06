Podcast: Wrapping up one of the greatest Super Bowls ever

Live from Super Bowl LI in Houston, The Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor discussed one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, and the lessons the Chiefs can take from it. They cover the different positions the Chiefs need to improve at to get to the big game, and how the quarterback position needs to perform better to get there. They also cover Tom Brady’s all-time standing, the ridiculous Julian Edelman catch and much, much more.
