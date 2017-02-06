Red Zone

February 6, 2017 12:03 PM

Podcast: Wrapping up one of the greatest Super Bowls ever

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Live from Super Bowl LI in Houston, The Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor discussed one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, and the lessons the Chiefs can take from it. They cover the different positions the Chiefs need to improve at to get to the big game, and how the quarterback position needs to perform better to get there. They also cover Tom Brady’s all-time standing, the ridiculous Julian Edelman catch and much, much more.

Listen to it here:

You can also find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Related content

Red Zone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eric Berry talks next season, Pro Bowl and Sophie Schneider

View more video

Sports Videos