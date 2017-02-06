Podcast: Wrapping up one of the greatest Super Bowls ever

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:33 Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:44 Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:47 KCK women returns to her house and finds it in flames

4:24 Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes