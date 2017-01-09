Red Zone

January 9, 2017 7:20 PM

Get prepared for the playoffs: Watch our Chiefs-Steelers Facebook Live chat

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

The Kansas City Star

To preview Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor held a Facebook Live chat at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power & Light District. Watch a replay of their Monday afternoon discussion above.

Chiefs fans, be sure to like our Red Zone Extra page on Facebook to be alerted of future live broadcasts, including after every Chiefs game. And download our free Red Zone Extra app to get the latest Chiefs news sent to your phone or mobile device.

Related content

Red Zone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

View more video

Sports Videos