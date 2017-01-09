Get prepared for the playoffs: Watch our Chiefs-Steelers Facebook Live chat

3:12 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers Pause

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

2:12 Chiefs fans describe their battle plan against Mother Nature while tailgating

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

1:25 Clark Hunt addresses Chiefs protesting the national anthem

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

1:40 Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on running fast while growing up