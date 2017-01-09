View from Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger wore protective boot as a ‘precaution’

Ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at noon on Ch. 41), The Kansas City Star is sharing stories with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Here are some of the stories from the Post-Gazette that may interest Chiefs fans.
▪ Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that “the team wanted him to wear the boot to his postgame news conference Sunday as a precaution.” Read more here.
▪ Court documents reveal details of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter. Read more here.
▪ The Steelers players said that Porter’s arrest would not be a distraction. Read more here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments