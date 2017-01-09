Red Zone

January 9, 2017 3:41 PM

View from Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger wore protective boot as a ‘precaution’

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at noon on Ch. 41), The Kansas City Star is sharing stories with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Here are some of the stories from the Post-Gazette that may interest Chiefs fans.

▪ Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that “the team wanted him to wear the boot to his postgame news conference Sunday as a precaution.” Read more here.

▪ Court documents reveal details of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter. Read more here.

▪ The Steelers players said that Porter’s arrest would not be a distraction. Read more here.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

After the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Miami 30-12 to reverse loss to Dolphins in regular season, coach Mike Tomlin said previous meeting had no bearing on Sunday's game. He feels same way about a rematch with Chiefs after Steelers dominated them in October.

Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
 

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

Red Zone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

View more video

Sports Videos