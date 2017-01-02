Who do you want the Chiefs to face in divisional playoff game?

Who do you want?
The Chiefs will play in the divisional round of the postseason on Jan. 15 against one of three teams. Their opponent will depend on the outcome of the Dolphins/Steelers contest.
If Miami wins, the Chiefs will play the winner of the Oakland-Houston game, no matter the outcome of that contest. That’s because Miami is the No. 6 seed and the top-seeded Patriots would take on the worst seed after the wild-card round. Given that the Texans are unsettled at quarterback (Tom Savage or Brock Osweiler?) and Raiders’ third-string quarterback Connor Cook had to play Sunday, neither team seems particularly strong. But you never know.
If Steelers win, Pittsburgh would be coming to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. Pittsburgh is the No. 3 seed, so no matter who would win the Raiders/Texans game, they would be a worse seed and would take on New England, and the Steelers would face the Chiefs.
Who do you want the Chiefs to face in the playoffs? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
