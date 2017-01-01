Halftime observations: Chiefs 20, Chargers 10

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil Pause

0:31 Three things to know about the Chargers

2:17 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Last Chargers game in San Diego?

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

0:59 Marcus Peters talks about Keenan Allen and Chiefs' comeback

1:08 Waiting game with Justin March-Lillard

3:09 Chiefs postgame: Reid on Poe's pass, Kelce on breaking Tony Gonzalez's record

1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats

0:50 Happy 'Noon' Year at Wonderscope