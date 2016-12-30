Terez A. Paylor sings, croons, does imitations in outtakes of daily Chiefs videos

One of the things I’m most proud of this year is all the different ways we’ve expanded our Chiefs coverage. From podcasts, to Facebook Live, to daily video, I truly feel like no one does a better job delivering original Chiefs content on a daily basis.
The videos have been an interesting experience. Chiefs Daily has been a good thing, I think, for our readers, because it only adds another way to digest Chiefs news. I work hard to make it look easy. Often times, it isn’t.
This blooper video put together by ace photographer Dave Eulitt gives you a behind-the-scenes looks at how we get things done (often with smiles).
Hope you enjoy.
Terez A. Paylor
