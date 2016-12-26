Red Zone

December 26, 2016 8:30 PM

Chiefs defensive snap decisions: Terrance Smith earns first career start

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Terez A. Paylor

Here is the defensive snap-count data from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, along with some personal observations and advanced stats from Pro Football Focus. Snaps for the entire season are also listed.

KEY: “*” denotes starter. “R” denotes rookie. “C” denotes game captain. “INJ” denotes injury. “N/A” denotes the player was not a Chief at the time. “PS” denotes practice squad. “INA” denotes inactive.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

 
Player DEN 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Dontari Poe* 43 59 59 48 14 66 62 61 54 63 50 50 45 49 55 778 1053 73.9%
Chris Jones (R)* 38 47 54 43 57 51 45 44 28 39 21 26 16 18 12 539 1053 51.2%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches* 18 27 11 38 59 47 32 13 9 5 PS PS PS N/A INA 259 1053 24.6%
Kendall Reyes 14 INJ 18 20 51 23 35 12 3 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 178 1053 16.9%
T.J. Barnes 11 13 11 18 PS PS PS PS PS PS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 53 1053 5.0%
Jarvis Jenkins 10 13 15 17 42 14 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 111 1053 10.5%
David King INA 2 PS PS PS PS 2 PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 4 1053 0.4%
Jaye Howard IR IR IR IR INJ INJ INJ 41 45 55 42 34 45 50 48 360 1053 34.2%
Allen Bailey IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 12 38 37 42 52 181 1053 17.2%
Nick Williams N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4 8 6 12 8 38 1053 3.6%

Analysis: The Chiefs continued their six-man rotation along the defensive line. Kendall Reyes missed last week’s game because of an injury, but he was healthy enough to play 14 snaps this week, which made David King inactive.

PFF says: The Chiefs forced quarterback Trevor Siemian into a brutal 17-for-43 outing in which he threw for 183 yards and was intercepted once. They didn’t blitz him much to do it, either; On 30 dropbacks where the Chiefs brought standard pressure, Siemian had a passer rating of 45.3.

But when they did blitz him, they were also effective; he went 4 for 13 on such throws for 38 yards and a 40.2 quarterback rating.

Chris Jones continues to be disruptive; he recorded two quarterback hits, three quarterback hurries and a pass deflection. The ceiling for him is certainly high.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

 
Player DEN 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Dee Ford* 52 54 66 27 INJ 36 72 76 62 69 43 41 28 62 54 742 1053 70.5%
Tamba Hali 36 25 15 35 83 30 27 53 44 46 26 20 46 31 42 559 1053 53.1%
Frank Zombo* 24 3 1 41 10 32 45 24 16 35 28 38 53 53 50 453 1053 43.0%
Dadi Nicolas (R) 8 0 INA INA 0 INA 0 0 0 0 2 7 1 0 0 18 1053 1.7%
Justin Houston INJ 51 68 46 75 55 INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ 295 1053 28.0%
Dezman Moses N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8 8 0 N/A 16 1053 1.5%

Analysis: With Justin Houston out due to swelling in his surgically-repaired knee, Dee Ford again earned the lion’s share of work here. Frank Zombo got the starting nod, but Tamba Hali — who played 40 snaps combined the previous two games — saw his workload upped to nearly that many on Sunday. Dadi Nicolas also got some work in mop-up time.

PFF says: Ford hasn’t had a sack in a month, but he was disruptive Sunday, recording three quarterback hits and four quarterback hurries. What’s more, he’s only missed two tackles all season.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

 
Player DEN 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Ramik Wilson* 57 66 58 40 51 44 67 30 18 28 PS PS PS PS PS 459 1053 43.6%
Terrance Smith* 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 10 1053 0.9%
D.J. Alexander 0 41 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 47 1053 4.5%
Derrick Johnson IR IR 23 74 75 77 54 77 66 75 54 58 68 72 73 846 1053 80.3%
Justin March-Lillard IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 18 35 16 32 50 151 1053 14.3%
Sio Moore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0 INA INA N/A N/A N/A N/A 0 1053 0.0%
Sam Barrington N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INA 0 0 INA INJ INJ 0 0 1053 0.0%

Analysis: The Chiefs’ linebackers generally struggled last week, so the defensive coaches opted to give undrafted rookie Terrance Smith a shot at weakside inside linebacker next to Ramik Wilson. Smith logged a tackle in only 10 defensive snaps but earned what appeared to be a favorable review from Andy Reid on Monday.

“I haven’t had a chance to meet with Bob (Sutton) yet but I thought he did some nice things there,” Reid said. “He shows good instincts, he’s a smart kid, not only in the classroom but he’s a smart football player.”

CORNERBACKS

 
Player DEN 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Marcus Peters* 60 63 75 74 84 INJ 70 77 66 75 44 59 68 72 72 959 1053 91.1%
Steven Nelson* 59 62 74 73 INJ 77 70 76 66 75 55 53 68 70 70 948 1053 90.0%
Terrance Mitchell 52 41 72 36 0 PS PS INA 0 INA PS PS PS PS PS 201 1053 19.1%
Kenneth Acker 3 INA INA 0 41 74 26 0 0 0 INA 0 INA INA INA 144 1053 13.7%
D.J. White (R) 0 2 INA 0 3 0 INJ INJ INJ 60 37 30 5 0 1 138 1053 13.1%
Phillip Gaines INJ INJ 1 INJ 84 41 17 64 54 INJ 12 INJ 55 58 51 437 1053 41.5%

Analysis: Kenneth Acker received some work in a few seven defensive back subpackages — joining Marcus Peters, Steven Nelson, Terrance Mitchell, Ron Parker, Eric Berry and Daniel Sorensen — late in the second quarter, but there was nothing out of the ordinary, otherwise.

PFF says: Good job, overall, by this group, which limited the Broncos’ two big-play receivers — Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders – to only four combined catches.

Peters was thrown at four times, and he allowed just one reception for 6 yards.

Mitchell continues to impress; he was thrown at eight times and allowed only three receptions for 41 yards. Over the last four games, he’s allowed a 46.5 quarterback rating in primary coverage, 12th-best in the league among qualifying cornerbacks.

SAFETIES

 
Player DEN 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Eric Berry* 60 65 75 74 84 76 72 77 66 75 55 59 68 72 73 1051 1053 99.8%
Ron Parker* (C) 52 66 72 74 84 77 72 77 66 75 55 59 68 72 72 1041 1053 98.9%
Dan Sorensen 44 26 54 34 22 26 17 44 47 44 36 21 37 26 19 497 1053 47.2%
Eric Murray (R) 9 0 1 2 1 1 2 1 5 4 11 4 2 1 0 44 1053 4.2%

Analysis: Sorensen saw a nice amount of snaps against the three wide-heavy Broncos, while Eric Murray earned some work in mop-up duty in Parker’s place.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

