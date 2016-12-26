Chiefs defensive snap decisions: Terrance Smith earns first career start

Here is the defensive snap-count data from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, along with some personal observations and advanced stats from Pro Football Focus. Snaps for the entire season are also listed.
KEY: “*” denotes starter. “R” denotes rookie. “C” denotes game captain. “INJ” denotes injury. “N/A” denotes the player was not a Chief at the time. “PS” denotes practice squad. “INA” denotes inactive.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
|Player
|DEN
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Dontari Poe*
|43
|59
|59
|48
|14
|66
|62
|61
|54
|63
|50
|50
|45
|49
|55
|778
|1053
|73.9%
|Chris Jones (R)*
|38
|47
|54
|43
|57
|51
|45
|44
|28
|39
|21
|26
|16
|18
|12
|539
|1053
|51.2%
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches*
|18
|27
|11
|38
|59
|47
|32
|13
|9
|5
|PS
|PS
|PS
|N/A
|INA
|259
|1053
|24.6%
|Kendall Reyes
|14
|INJ
|18
|20
|51
|23
|35
|12
|3
|2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|178
|1053
|16.9%
|T.J. Barnes
|11
|13
|11
|18
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|1053
|5.0%
|Jarvis Jenkins
|10
|13
|15
|17
|42
|14
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|111
|1053
|10.5%
|David King
|INA
|2
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|2
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|4
|1053
|0.4%
|Jaye Howard
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|41
|45
|55
|42
|34
|45
|50
|48
|360
|1053
|34.2%
|Allen Bailey
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|12
|38
|37
|42
|52
|181
|1053
|17.2%
|Nick Williams
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|8
|6
|12
|8
|38
|1053
|3.6%
Analysis: The Chiefs continued their six-man rotation along the defensive line. Kendall Reyes missed last week’s game because of an injury, but he was healthy enough to play 14 snaps this week, which made David King inactive.
PFF says: The Chiefs forced quarterback Trevor Siemian into a brutal 17-for-43 outing in which he threw for 183 yards and was intercepted once. They didn’t blitz him much to do it, either; On 30 dropbacks where the Chiefs brought standard pressure, Siemian had a passer rating of 45.3.
But when they did blitz him, they were also effective; he went 4 for 13 on such throws for 38 yards and a 40.2 quarterback rating.
Chris Jones continues to be disruptive; he recorded two quarterback hits, three quarterback hurries and a pass deflection. The ceiling for him is certainly high.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
|Player
|DEN
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Dee Ford*
|52
|54
|66
|27
|INJ
|36
|72
|76
|62
|69
|43
|41
|28
|62
|54
|742
|1053
|70.5%
|Tamba Hali
|36
|25
|15
|35
|83
|30
|27
|53
|44
|46
|26
|20
|46
|31
|42
|559
|1053
|53.1%
|Frank Zombo*
|24
|3
|1
|41
|10
|32
|45
|24
|16
|35
|28
|38
|53
|53
|50
|453
|1053
|43.0%
|Dadi Nicolas (R)
|8
|0
|INA
|INA
|0
|INA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1053
|1.7%
|Justin Houston
|INJ
|51
|68
|46
|75
|55
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|295
|1053
|28.0%
|Dezman Moses
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|8
|0
|N/A
|16
|1053
|1.5%
Analysis: With Justin Houston out due to swelling in his surgically-repaired knee, Dee Ford again earned the lion’s share of work here. Frank Zombo got the starting nod, but Tamba Hali — who played 40 snaps combined the previous two games — saw his workload upped to nearly that many on Sunday. Dadi Nicolas also got some work in mop-up time.
PFF says: Ford hasn’t had a sack in a month, but he was disruptive Sunday, recording three quarterback hits and four quarterback hurries. What’s more, he’s only missed two tackles all season.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
|Player
|DEN
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Ramik Wilson*
|57
|66
|58
|40
|51
|44
|67
|30
|18
|28
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|459
|1053
|43.6%
|Terrance Smith*
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|10
|1053
|0.9%
|D.J. Alexander
|0
|41
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|47
|1053
|4.5%
|Derrick Johnson
|IR
|IR
|23
|74
|75
|77
|54
|77
|66
|75
|54
|58
|68
|72
|73
|846
|1053
|80.3%
|Justin March-Lillard
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|18
|35
|16
|32
|50
|151
|1053
|14.3%
|Sio Moore
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|0
|INA
|INA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|0
|1053
|0.0%
|Sam Barrington
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|INA
|0
|0
|INA
|INJ
|INJ
|0
|0
|1053
|0.0%
Analysis: The Chiefs’ linebackers generally struggled last week, so the defensive coaches opted to give undrafted rookie Terrance Smith a shot at weakside inside linebacker next to Ramik Wilson. Smith logged a tackle in only 10 defensive snaps but earned what appeared to be a favorable review from Andy Reid on Monday.
“I haven’t had a chance to meet with Bob (Sutton) yet but I thought he did some nice things there,” Reid said. “He shows good instincts, he’s a smart kid, not only in the classroom but he’s a smart football player.”
CORNERBACKS
|Player
|DEN
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Marcus Peters*
|60
|63
|75
|74
|84
|INJ
|70
|77
|66
|75
|44
|59
|68
|72
|72
|959
|1053
|91.1%
|Steven Nelson*
|59
|62
|74
|73
|INJ
|77
|70
|76
|66
|75
|55
|53
|68
|70
|70
|948
|1053
|90.0%
|Terrance Mitchell
|52
|41
|72
|36
|0
|PS
|PS
|INA
|0
|INA
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|201
|1053
|19.1%
|Kenneth Acker
|3
|INA
|INA
|0
|41
|74
|26
|0
|0
|0
|INA
|0
|INA
|INA
|INA
|144
|1053
|13.7%
|D.J. White (R)
|0
|2
|INA
|0
|3
|0
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|60
|37
|30
|5
|0
|1
|138
|1053
|13.1%
|Phillip Gaines
|INJ
|INJ
|1
|INJ
|84
|41
|17
|64
|54
|INJ
|12
|INJ
|55
|58
|51
|437
|1053
|41.5%
Analysis: Kenneth Acker received some work in a few seven defensive back subpackages — joining Marcus Peters, Steven Nelson, Terrance Mitchell, Ron Parker, Eric Berry and Daniel Sorensen — late in the second quarter, but there was nothing out of the ordinary, otherwise.
PFF says: Good job, overall, by this group, which limited the Broncos’ two big-play receivers — Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders – to only four combined catches.
Peters was thrown at four times, and he allowed just one reception for 6 yards.
Mitchell continues to impress; he was thrown at eight times and allowed only three receptions for 41 yards. Over the last four games, he’s allowed a 46.5 quarterback rating in primary coverage, 12th-best in the league among qualifying cornerbacks.
SAFETIES
|Player
|DEN
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Eric Berry*
|60
|65
|75
|74
|84
|76
|72
|77
|66
|75
|55
|59
|68
|72
|73
|1051
|1053
|99.8%
|Ron Parker* (C)
|52
|66
|72
|74
|84
|77
|72
|77
|66
|75
|55
|59
|68
|72
|72
|1041
|1053
|98.9%
|Dan Sorensen
|44
|26
|54
|34
|22
|26
|17
|44
|47
|44
|36
|21
|37
|26
|19
|497
|1053
|47.2%
|Eric Murray (R)
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|44
|1053
|4.2%
Analysis: Sorensen saw a nice amount of snaps against the three wide-heavy Broncos, while Eric Murray earned some work in mop-up duty in Parker’s place.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
