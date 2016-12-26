Red Zone

December 26, 2016 2:05 PM

Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Watch or listen to The Star's postgame analysis

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

​​The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Chiefs' 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live after the game Sunday night. They discussed "Hungry Pig Flight", Travis Kelce's big day and potential playoff scenarios, plus answered​ your questions.

Watch a replay of the video or listen on our latest episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star's sports podcast. You can also subscribe to SportsBeat KC on iTunes for more KC sports talk from The Star.

