Halftime observations: Chiefs 21, Broncos 10 at Arrowhead Stadium

It’s halftime at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Denver Broncos 21-10 in their Christmas night showdown. Here are some quick thoughts.
1. Well, it sure didn’t take Chiefs coach Andy Reid long to correct that “conservative” talk, huh? Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each caught first-half touchdowns and were prominently involved, offensively. The Broncos couldn’t stop either guy last time, and they’re having a difficult time doing that tonight, too.
2. The Chiefs used a ton of pulling and down blocks the last time they faced Denver, and that has continued tonight. They must see something they like in Denver’s interior; they continue to pound the rock up the middle.
3. Chris Jones continue to impress with his rare combination of size, quickness and strength. He had another pass deflection in the first half and has shown a real ability to be disruptive at all spots on the line. Very high ceiling on that kid.
4. Speaking of another superb rookie, Hill has rare ability. We knew that already, but he’s got to get more touches out of the backfield. He gives the Chiefs the type of explosiveness out of the backfield they haven’t had since Jamaal Charles was in his groove. Hill could lift the ceiling for this offense in the playoffs with a small uptick in running back work, especially if he can be a functional blocker.
5. Kelce has played a complete game tonight. He displayed rare athleticism for a tight end on his 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a tight end screen, and also had some big blocks on the Chiefs’ first two touchdowns. He’s showing why he’s a Pro Bowler.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments