Red Zone

December 19, 2016 1:11 PM

Titans 19, Chiefs 17: Watch or listen to The Star's postgame analysis

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

On Facebook Live after the game Sunday, ​​The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 19-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They tried to figure out the source of the offense's woes, analyzed Andy Reid's play calls and game management and answered your questions.​

Watch a replay of the video or listen on our latest episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star's sports podcast. You can also subscribe to SportsBeat KC on iTunes for more KC sports talk from The Star.

Related content

Red Zone

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

View more video

Sports Videos