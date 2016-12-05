Red Zone

December 5, 2016 8:37 PM

Chiefs defensive snap decisions: Chris Jones is disruptive as a pass rusher

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Here is the defensive snap-count data from the Chiefs’ 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, along with some personal observations and advanced stats. Snaps for the entire season are also listed.

(Offensive snap count thoughts from the Falcons game can be found here.)

KEY: “*” denotes starter. “R” denotes rookie. “C” denotes game captain. “INJ” denotes injury. “N/A” denotes the player was not a Chief at the time. “PS” denotes practice squad. “INA” denotes inactive.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Dontari Poe* 48 14 66 62 61 54 63 50 50 45 49 55 617 852 72.4%
Chris Jones (R)* 43 57 51 45 44 28 39 21 26 16 18 12 400 852 46.9%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches 38 59 47 32 13 9 5 PS PS PS N/A INA 203 852 23.8%
Kendall Reyes 20 51 23 35 12 3 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 146 852 17.1%
T.J. Barnes 18 PS PS PS PS PS PS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 18 852 2.1%
Jarvis Jenkins 17 42 14 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 73 852 8.6%
Jaye Howard INJ INJ INJ INJ 41 45 55 42 34 45 50 48 360 852 42.3%
Allen Bailey IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 12 38 37 42 52 181 852 21.2%
David King PS PS PS 2 PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 2 852 0.2%
Nick Williams N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4 8 6 12 8 38 852 4.5%

Analysis: One week after he was limited to 14 snaps due to what the club called back spasms, Poe logged a position-high 48 snaps despite missing all three days of practice last week. Still, he only played about 65 percent of the snaps as the Chiefs were able to rotate six linemen into the game after they placed Howard on injured reserve. Some of this also had to do with the need to counteract the Falcons’ uptempo offense by keeping fresh linemen in the game.

Jones continues to shine, by the way; in his last seven games (all starts), he has racked up two sacks and 21 hurries — the most among qualifying 3-4 defensive ends since Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Justin Houston* 46 75 55 INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ INJ 176 852 20.7%
Frank Zombo* 41 10 32 45 24 16 35 28 38 53 53 50 425 852 49.9%
Tamba Hali 35 83 30 27 53 44 46 26 20 46 31 42 483 852 56.7%
Dee Ford 27 INJ 36 72 76 62 69 43 41 28 62 54 543 852 63.7%
Dadi Nicolas (R) INA 0 INA 0 0 0 0 2 7 1 0 0 10 852 1.2%
Dezman Moses N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8 8 0 N/A 16 852 1.9%

Analysis: The Chiefs went all-in to beat the Broncos a week ago, but this week they went back to a more standard rotation, as Hali — who continues to battle through balky knees — saw his snaps halved while Houston saw his snaps decrease, too. Ford’s availability on Sunday — he missed the Denver game because of a hamstring injury — probably had something to do with that, but Hali was good anyway. He racked up a sack and three quarterback hurries, which ranks as his best pass-rushing game of the season, according to PFF.

After seeing only 10 snaps against Denver, Zombo — a steady run defender — earned the second-most snaps of any Chief at the position. There’s really good depth here; Zombo is a guy who has played a lot of defensive snaps in this league, so if he’s your fourth edge rusher, you’re sitting pretty.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Derrick Johnson* 74 75 77 54 77 66 75 54 58 68 72 73 823 852 96.6%
Ramik Wilson* (C) 40 51 44 67 30 18 28 PS PS PS PS PS 278 852 32.6%
D.J. Alexander 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 852 0.5%
Terrance Smith 0 0 0 0 0 PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 0 852 0.0%
Justin March-Lillard IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 18 35 16 32 50 151 852 17.7%
Sio Moore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0 INA INA N/A N/A N/A N/A 0 852 0.0%
Sam Barrington N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INA 0 0 INA INJ INJ 0 0 852 0.0%

Analysis: Wilson’s 40 snaps is the fewest he’s played in a month, but some of that had to do with Atlanta’s explosive passing attack. Safety/dime linebacker Daniel Sorensen saw an uptick in snaps.

CORNERBACKS

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Marcus Peters* 74 84 INJ 70 77 66 75 44 59 68 72 72 761 852 89.3%
Steven Nelson* 73 INJ 77 70 76 66 75 55 53 68 70 70 680 852 79.8%
Terrance Mitchell 36 0 PS PS INA 0 INA PS PS PS PS PS 36 852 4.2%
D.J. White (R) 0 3 0 INJ INJ INJ 60 37 30 5 0 1 136 852 16.0%
Kenneth Acker 0 41 74 26 0 0 0 INA 0 INA INA INA 141 852 16.5%
Phillip Gaines INJ 84 41 17 64 54 INJ 12 INJ 55 58 51 436 852 51.2%

Analysis: Just last week, Gaines played every defensive snap and logged a season-high in special-teams snaps, too. It seemed like a sign he must be feeling better, but so much for that, as he sat out because of ongoing knee issues. The fact Mitchell, who signed with the Chiefs in October, got the nod over White and Acker was very interesting. Acker went from being the No. 3 corner against Denver to not seeing the field, while White also failed to see action after logging three plays against the Broncos.

The Falcons threw the ball on the players who did play. Peters was targeted seven times and allowed five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown with a pass defensed, according to PFF, while Nelson surrendered eight catches on eight targets for 110 yards. Four of those catches were by star receiver Julio Jones, who totaled 66 of his 113 total receiving yards against Nelson.

SAFETIES

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Ron Parker* 74 84 77 72 77 66 75 55 59 68 72 72 851 852 99.9%
Eric Berry* 74 84 76 72 77 66 75 55 59 68 72 73 851 852 99.9%
Dan Sorensen* 34 22 26 17 44 47 44 36 21 37 26 19 373 852 43.8%
Eric Murray (R) 2 1 1 2 1 5 4 11 4 2 1 0 34 852 4.0%

Analysis: Sorensen logged more plays than he has in a month against one of the league’s best passing offenses. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s defensive game plan — which appeared to center around preventing the big play — worked like a charm. Star quarterback Matt Ryan (one of the league’s best deep passers, according to PFF) attempted only one deep throw, a season low.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Related content

Red Zone

Comments

Videos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

View more video

Sports Videos