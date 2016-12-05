Chiefs offensive snap decisions: Alex Smith thrived under pressure vs. Falcons

Here is the offensive snap-count data from the Chiefs’ 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, along with some personal observations and advanced stats. Snaps for the entire season are also listed.
KEY: “*” denotes starter. “R” denotes rookie. “C” denotes game captain. “INJ” denotes injury. “N/A” denotes the player was not a Chief at the time. “PS” denotes practice squad. “INA” denotes inactive.
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|@ATL
|@DEN
|TB
|@CAR
|JAX
|@IND
|NO
|@OAK
|@PIT
|NYJ
|@HOU
|SD
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Alex Smith* (C)
|49
|87
|53
|64
|INJ
|29
|52
|64
|75
|63
|64
|71
|671
|774
|86.7%
|Nick Foles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|103
|774
|13.3%
|Tyler Bray
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|0
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|0
|774
|0.0%
Analysis: Smith made the most of only 49 offensive snaps (a season-low for the Chiefs’ offense), completing 21 of 25 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Smith was terrific under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, completing 6 of 6 passes for 95 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. PFF also says Smith has a quarterback rating of 100.3 when throwing the ball in 2.5 seconds or less. His rating drops to 71.8 when he holds it longer than that, and only Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a bigger drop-off among qualifying quarterbacks.
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|@ATL
|@DEN
|TB
|@CAR
|JAX
|@IND
|NO
|@OAK
|@PIT
|NYJ
|@HOU
|SD
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Spencer Ware*
|38
|42
|41
|41
|INJ
|26
|36
|40
|54
|45
|36
|35
|434
|774
|56.1%
|Charcandrick West
|11
|33
|10
|20
|45
|42
|14
|8
|INJ
|14
|26
|33
|256
|774
|33.1%
|Knile Davis
|INA
|10
|2
|0
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|INA
|7
|1
|1
|0
|31
|774
|4.0%
|Jamaal Charles
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|INJ
|2
|15
|10
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|27
|774
|3.5%
Analysis: West cut into Ware’s workload a tad last week, but Ware resumed his place atop the running back hierarchy against the Falcons. Davis was inactive for the first time since he re-joined the Chiefs a month ago. It appears the decision was made so the Chiefs could play four outside linebackers – Justin Houston, Tamba Hali, Dee Ford and Frank Zombo – as opposed to the three they played a week ago. Given the Falcons’ offensive firepower, that made sense.
RECEIVERS
|Player
|@ATL
|@DEN
|TB
|@CAR
|JAX
|@IND
|NO
|@OAK
|@PIT
|NYJ
|@HOU
|SD
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Chris Conley* (C)
|42
|87
|51
|54
|51
|54
|30
|38
|70
|51
|54
|61
|643
|774
|83.1%
|Albert Wilson* (C)
|36
|59
|40
|46
|41
|20
|11
|9
|51
|21
|41
|49
|424
|774
|54.8%
|Tyreek Hill* (R)
|25
|59
|36
|39
|34
|21
|18
|18
|18
|12
|7
|9
|296
|774
|38.2%
|De'Anthony Thomas
|7
|3
|3
|9
|10
|12
|11
|12
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|67
|774
|8.7%
|Demarcus Robinson (R)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|774
|0.3%
|Jeremy Maclin
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|2
|65
|43
|9
|73
|60
|63
|65
|380
|774
|49.1%
Analysis: Hill took a star turn against Denver, but it didn’t result in a heavier workload Sunday, as Wilson – who played his college ball at Georgia State – commanded the majority of the No. 2 reps and showed out in front of his home crowd, catching four passes for 48 yards and scoring on a crucial 55-yard fake punt. Still, Hill’s potential impact down the stretch should not be downplayed. He’s been targeted at least five times in the last seven games and is one of nine qualifying receivers who have not dropped a pass since week 8, according to PFF. Conley was a named a game captain on Sunday, along with Wilson and inside linebacker Ramik Wilson – all of whom have Georgia roots – but he failed to catch a pass for the first time all season and was targeted a season-low two times.
FULLBACK/TIGHT ENDS
|Player
|@ATL
|@DEN
|TB
|@CAR
|JAX
|@IND
|NO
|@OAK
|@PIT
|NYJ
|@HOU
|SD
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Travis Kelce*
|39
|87
|44
|61
|43
|67
|47
|55
|71
|58
|55
|62
|689
|774
|89.0%
|Demetrius Harris
|31
|30
|20
|22
|30
|36
|27
|36
|15
|31
|19
|28
|325
|774
|42.0%
|Anthony Sherman
|7
|18
|8
|4
|11
|10
|11
|19
|0
|10
|10
|1
|109
|774
|14.1%
|James O'Shaughnessy
|3
|8
|3
|6
|13
|14
|9
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|69
|774
|8.9%
|Ross Travis
|INA
|INA
|4
|17
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|6
|11
|6
|12
|56
|774
|7.2%
|Dontari Poe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|774
|0.3%
Analysis: The Chiefs ran half as many plays Sunday as they did the week before, but it’s interesting that Harris – who came up with a huge catch in the Broncos win – somehow played one more snap than he did against Denver. Kelce, meanwhile, actually missed 10 snaps Sunday after carrying a full workload against the Broncos, but he still shined in a big way, catching all eight of his targets for 140 yards.
OFFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|@ATL
|@DEN
|TB
|@CAR
|JAX
|@IND
|NO
|@OAK
|@PIT
|NYJ
|@HOU
|SD
|TOT
|MAXSNPS
|PCT
|Eric Fisher*
|49
|87
|53
|64
|58
|74
|52
|64
|75
|63
|64
|71
|774
|774
|100.0%
|Mitch Morse*
|49
|87
|53
|64
|58
|74
|52
|64
|75
|63
|64
|71
|774
|774
|100.0%
|Mitch Schwartz*
|49
|87
|53
|64
|58
|74
|52
|64
|75
|63
|64
|71
|774
|774
|100.0%
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif*
|49
|87
|53
|64
|58
|74
|52
|62
|75
|INJ
|INJ
|71
|645
|774
|83.3%
|Zach Fulton*
|49
|87
|53
|64
|58
|33
|1
|6
|75
|63
|64
|0
|553
|774
|71.4%
|Jah Reid
|6
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|INJ
|INJ
|64
|0
|80
|774
|10.3%
|Bryan Witzmann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|INA
|INA
|INA
|0
|0
|0
|INA
|0
|774
|0.0%
|Mike Person
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|0
|774
|0.0%
|Parker Ehinger (R)
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|42
|52
|64
|0
|INJ
|INJ
|71
|229
|774
|29.6%
|Jordan Devey
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|N/A
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|63
|0
|PS
|63
|774
|8.1%
Analysis: This is the fifth straight game this group has played together without missing a snap, which is only good. The Chiefs utilized a six-lineman formation six times, the second-most all season. It is interesting that the Chiefs have used that look, with Jah Reid serving as the “sixth man,” 13 times the last two weeks. Morse, by the way, still has not allowed a sack, according to PFF, and on Sunday produced his seventh “clean” day in pass protection as he did not allow a pressure.
