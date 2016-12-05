Red Zone

December 5, 2016 6:49 PM

Chiefs offensive snap decisions: Alex Smith thrived under pressure vs. Falcons

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Here is the offensive snap-count data from the Chiefs’ 29-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, along with some personal observations and advanced stats. Snaps for the entire season are also listed.

KEY: “*” denotes starter. “R” denotes rookie. “C” denotes game captain. “INJ” denotes injury. “N/A” denotes the player was not a Chief at the time. “PS” denotes practice squad. “INA” denotes inactive.

QUARTERBACK

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Alex Smith* (C) 49 87 53 64 INJ 29 52 64 75 63 64 71 671 774 86.7%
Nick Foles 0 0 0 0 58 45 0 0 0 0 0 0 103 774 13.3%
Tyler Bray INA INA INA INA 0 INA INA INA INA INA INA INA 0 774 0.0%

Analysis: Smith made the most of only 49 offensive snaps (a season-low for the Chiefs’ offense), completing 21 of 25 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Smith was terrific under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, completing 6 of 6 passes for 95 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. PFF also says Smith has a quarterback rating of 100.3 when throwing the ball in 2.5 seconds or less. His rating drops to 71.8 when he holds it longer than that, and only Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a bigger drop-off among qualifying quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Spencer Ware* 38 42 41 41 INJ 26 36 40 54 45 36 35 434 774 56.1%
Charcandrick West 11 33 10 20 45 42 14 8 INJ 14 26 33 256 774 33.1%
Knile Davis INA 10 2 0 10 N/A N/A INA 7 1 1 0 31 774 4.0%
Jamaal Charles IR IR IR IR IR INJ 2 15 10 INJ INJ INJ 27 774 3.5%

Analysis: West cut into Ware’s workload a tad last week, but Ware resumed his place atop the running back hierarchy against the Falcons. Davis was inactive for the first time since he re-joined the Chiefs a month ago. It appears the decision was made so the Chiefs could play four outside linebackers – Justin Houston, Tamba Hali, Dee Ford and Frank Zombo – as opposed to the three they played a week ago. Given the Falcons’ offensive firepower, that made sense.

RECEIVERS

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Chris Conley* (C) 42 87 51 54 51 54 30 38 70 51 54 61 643 774 83.1%
Albert Wilson* (C) 36 59 40 46 41 20 11 9 51 21 41 49 424 774 54.8%
Tyreek Hill* (R) 25 59 36 39 34 21 18 18 18 12 7 9 296 774 38.2%
De'Anthony Thomas 7 3 3 9 10 12 11 12 INA INA INA INA 67 774 8.7%
Demarcus Robinson (R) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 774 0.3%
Jeremy Maclin INJ INJ INJ INJ 2 65 43 9 73 60 63 65 380 774 49.1%

Analysis: Hill took a star turn against Denver, but it didn’t result in a heavier workload Sunday, as Wilson – who played his college ball at Georgia State – commanded the majority of the No. 2 reps and showed out in front of his home crowd, catching four passes for 48 yards and scoring on a crucial 55-yard fake punt. Still, Hill’s potential impact down the stretch should not be downplayed. He’s been targeted at least five times in the last seven games and is one of nine qualifying receivers who have not dropped a pass since week 8, according to PFF. Conley was a named a game captain on Sunday, along with Wilson and inside linebacker Ramik Wilson – all of whom have Georgia roots – but he failed to catch a pass for the first time all season and was targeted a season-low two times.

FULLBACK/TIGHT ENDS

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Travis Kelce* 39 87 44 61 43 67 47 55 71 58 55 62 689 774 89.0%
Demetrius Harris 31 30 20 22 30 36 27 36 15 31 19 28 325 774 42.0%
Anthony Sherman 7 18 8 4 11 10 11 19 0 10 10 1 109 774 14.1%
James O'Shaughnessy 3 8 3 6 13 14 9 12 0 1 0 0 69 774 8.9%
Ross Travis INA INA 4 17 INA INA INA INA 6 11 6 12 56 774 7.2%
Dontari Poe 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 774 0.3%

Analysis: The Chiefs ran half as many plays Sunday as they did the week before, but it’s interesting that Harris – who came up with a huge catch in the Broncos win – somehow played one more snap than he did against Denver. Kelce, meanwhile, actually missed 10 snaps Sunday after carrying a full workload against the Broncos, but he still shined in a big way, catching all eight of his targets for 140 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

 
Player @ATL @DEN TB @CAR JAX @IND NO @OAK @PIT NYJ @HOU SD TOT MAXSNPS PCT
Eric Fisher* 49 87 53 64 58 74 52 64 75 63 64 71 774 774 100.0%
Mitch Morse* 49 87 53 64 58 74 52 64 75 63 64 71 774 774 100.0%
Mitch Schwartz* 49 87 53 64 58 74 52 64 75 63 64 71 774 774 100.0%
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif* 49 87 53 64 58 74 52 62 75 INJ INJ 71 645 774 83.3%
Zach Fulton* 49 87 53 64 58 33 1 6 75 63 64 0 553 774 71.4%
Jah Reid 6 7 0 2 0 1 0 0 INJ INJ 64 0 80 774 10.3%
Bryan Witzmann 0 0 0 0 0 INA INA INA 0 0 0 INA 0 774 0.0%
Mike Person INA INA INA INA INA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0 774 0.0%
Parker Ehinger (R) IR IR IR IR IR 42 52 64 0 INJ INJ 71 229 774 29.6%
Jordan Devey PS PS PS PS N/A INA INA INA INA 63 0 PS 63 774 8.1%

Analysis: This is the fifth straight game this group has played together without missing a snap, which is only good. The Chiefs utilized a six-lineman formation six times, the second-most all season. It is interesting that the Chiefs have used that look, with Jah Reid serving as the “sixth man,” 13 times the last two weeks. Morse, by the way, still has not allowed a sack, according to PFF, and on Sunday produced his seventh “clean” day in pass protection as he did not allow a pressure.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Related content

Red Zone

Comments

Videos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

View more video

Sports Videos