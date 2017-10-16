Podcast: Stories from the Royals beat with recently retired reporter Bob Dutton

Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltran is back in the playoffs this October, attempting to win his first World Series championship with the Houston Astros. But do you remember the story about Kansas City once nearly trading Beltran to the Texas Rangers for a package that included shortstop Michael Young and third baseman Hank Blalock?
In the latest episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, former KC Star reporter Bob Dutton chats about his time on the Royals beat in the 2000s, including stories of a young Beltran, a 19-year-old Zack Greinke and the trades of Beltran, Johnny Damon and Jermaine Dye that defined a lost decade for the franchise.
Dutton, who also covered college sports at The Star, recently retired following a newspaper career that spanned 46 years, most of which came in Kansas City.
The conversation touches on changes in journalism, the post-strike Royals (around 8:30), the beginnings of Beltran (13:15), the trades of Damon, Dye and Beltran (21:30), a young Zack Greinke (29:00) and finally, the rise of the 2015 World Series champions. We also asked Bob about his favorite stories and Royals players to cover.
Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast
Royals memories from retiring former KC Star beat writer Bob Dutton
