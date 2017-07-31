Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie announces retirement, reflects on time in Kansas City

Jeremy Guthrie, a right-handed pitcher who resurrected his career in Kansas City and started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, officially announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.
In an essay for The Players Tribune, Guthrie reflected on his 13-year major-league career and his four seasons in Kansas City, which included an American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.
“What makes K.C. so special is the family atmosphere that exists throughout the organization,” Guthrie wrote. “The difference that this approach made was immeasurable.”
The retirement announcement came nearly four months after Guthrie’s final major-league start, a forgettable performance for the Washington Nationals at Philadelphia on April 8. Guthrie allowed 10 earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. He was designated for assignment soon after and opted to return home with his family.
The Royals originally acquired Guthrie on July 20, 2012, in a trade that sent struggling starter Jonathan Sanchez to the Colorado Rockies. Guthrie had posted a 6.35 ERA in 19 appearances for the Rockies. As he arrived in Kansas City, he revitalized his career. In 14 starts in 2012, he posted a 3.16 ERA. He signed a three-year contract the following offseason and was a part of playoff teams in 2014 and 2015. He was a member of the Royals’ playoff rotation in 2014, earning a start at Kauffman Stadium in Game 7 of the World Series against the Giants.
“When I was down and just about out, pitching to around a 7.00 ERA in the very ‘rocky’ mountains of Colorado during the 2012 season, it was Dayton Moore and his staff in Kansas City who were willing to give me another chance,” Guthrie wrote. “Under the watchful eye of Dave Eiland, I made some adjustments that propelled me to the best stretch of my career.”
In recognizing some of his favorite teammates, Guthrie mentioned Alex Gordon, Salvador Perez, Greg Holland and Chris Young, among others.
“Celebrating a world championship with a million friends in 2015 was unforgettable!” He wrote. “I’m Forever Royal!”
Guthrie finished his career with a 91-109 record and a 4.42 ERA in 306 career appearances, including 273 starts.
You can read the whole essay here.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments