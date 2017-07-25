Watch Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back homers

The Royals are on a home-run binge.
In the month of July, they have hit 33 homers, which is second to the Astros’ 37 for the most in the majors. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Royals hit three home runs in one inning against the White Sox.
And on Monday night, the Royals ended a 5-3 win over the Tigers with a bang.
In the 12th inning in Detroit, Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back home runs that provided the winning margin of victory.
Moustakas continued his torrid pace as he approaches the Royals’ single-season record for home runs.
Take a look at the homers on Monday:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments