Local coffee shop planned to sell Peter Moylan’s ‘Sledge-iatto.’ Then the Royals reliever walked in

In recent weeks, the crew at Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters in the Crossroads had planned a special addition to their menu: The Sledge-iatto, the part espresso, part chocolate milk concoction perfected by Royals reliever Peter Moylan.
Moylan, who owns a cafe near his home in Melbourne, Australia, purchased an espresso machine for the Royals’ clubhouse earlier this season and started making the drink for his teammates. The Sledge-iatto took the clubhouse by storm, coinciding with the team’s resurgence in June.
The Star documented the team’s coffee culture last month, writing about its popularity with Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield, among others. Gordon even bought an espresso machine for the road.
Back at Thou Mayest, owner Bo Nelson and his team played around with adding the drink to the menu. They planned to start serving their version of it on nitro on Monday.
So on Friday afternoon, Nelson was downstairs at the shop, working on the recipe. And then something strange happened. Moylan popped in the front door, looking for some coffee.
“Pretty serendipitous,” Nelson said later.
In moments, Nelson came back up the stairs to say hello, and Moylan spent a few minutes offering a brief tutorial on the finer points of the recipe, including how to properly mix the espresso and chocolate milk.
“It’s 50-50,” Moylan said.
A few minutes later, after posing for a photo behind the bar, Moylan left with his coffee. Full disclosure: He was headed across the street to film an episode of “Dining with Drew,” a video series by The Star that features Royals catcher Drew Butera and writer Lee Judge.
The unplanned encounter also came one day before Thou Mayest was scheduled to take part in a Wiffle ball fundraiser for the foundation of Royals general manager Dayton Moore. The shop, Nelson said, is currently selling limited edition wiffle ball-themed bags of coffee, with a portion of the proceeds going to Moore’s ‘C’ You in the Major Leagues Foundation.
The Royals (47-47) open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments