Five things to know about Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy

The Kansas City Royals signed right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy to a five-year, $70-million contract — the largest contract for a pitcher in team history — on Jan. 29, 2016. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

