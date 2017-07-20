Royals' series opener Friday against White Sox will stream on Facebook

Major League Baseball has expanded its reach in the realm of online streaming, and Royals fans will be the beneficiary on Friday night.
The Royals’ series opener against the Chicago White Sox at 7:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium will stream on Facebook Live. The game is one of 20 being offered this season by the social networking giant as part of a partnership between Major League Baseball and Facebook.
The agreement was made public in May by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. There are no blackout restrictions on the feed, which can be found here Friday evening.
The streaming partnership represents the latest example of online media giants and social networking sites showing an interest in live sports. In addition to its Facebook deal, Major League Baseball has a partnership with Twitter, which also streams NFL games.
Facebook was also reportedly interested in a streaming deal with the NFL for its Thursday Night Football broadcast. That deal went to Amazon.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
