Eric Hosmer is Royals’ Heart and Hustle Award winner

First baseman Eric Hosmer was named by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) as the Royals’ 2017 Heart and Hustle Award winner.
The MLBPAA picks one player from all 30 teams for the award, which goes to those who “demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” It is voted on by former players.
“We are proud to present Eric Hosmer with the Heart and Hustle Award again,” MLBPAA chief executive officer Dan Foster said in a news release. “His work both on and off the field embodies the spirit of this award.”
According to the release, “fans, all alumni and active players will vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners.” The overall winner will be announced on Nov. 14 in New York.
Other team winners include the Orioles’ Adam Jones, the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus and the Mets’ Jay Bruce.
Last year’s winner was White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments