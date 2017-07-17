Fans are thrilled to break bread with Royals’ Eric Hosmer

Here is another reason why Royals fans would like to see the team re-sign first baseman Eric Hosmer: they sometimes get to have a steak dinner with him.
For the second straight year, the winners of the “Steaks With Hos” contest sat down to dinner with Hosmer. They were thrilled.
“At first I thought I was being punked, but then just found out (I was) incredibly blessed to have steaks with Hos,” Janet Audiss of Manhattan told reporters on Sunday. “What? Steaks with Eric Hosmer! I’m totally nervous. So excited, though.”
Audiss admitted she cried a bit when she learned she had won.
This year’s contest was a bit different. There was one winner last year and it was expanded to five in 2017. Hosmer’s dad, Mike, joined him this year. And the Kansas City Steak Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, which is a charity that Hosmer has helped for years.
Hosmer told reporters Sunday that he chose to work with BBBS because of the relationship he had with his older brother, Mike, Jr.
“I just realized how good I had it growing up,” Hosmer told reporters Sunday. “There was always someone there, when Pops was at work, to go outside and play catch or just to guide me around throughout the day. This is an organization I’ve been with a long time and they’ve been great with us. Now we’ve gotten to involve the steak company with them, so it’s been a lot of good for all of us.”
