Baseball Prospectus: Bubba Starling is 14th biggest prospect bust of draft era

Bubba Starling, in sixth professional season, moves closer to big leagues Bubba Starling, after revealing he almost quit pro baseball this year, is hitting. 333 and slugging .508 in his last 35 games at Class AAA Omaha and is closer to a major-league call-up than he has ever been since signing with the Kansas City Royals for $7.5 million after he was drafted fifth overall out of Gardner Edgerton High School in 2011. (Photos by The Kansas City Star, Associated Press and files) Bubba Starling, after revealing he almost quit pro baseball this year, is hitting. 333 and slugging .508 in his last 35 games at Class AAA Omaha and is closer to a major-league call-up than he has ever been since signing with the Kansas City Royals for $7.5 million after he was drafted fifth overall out of Gardner Edgerton High School in 2011. (Photos by The Kansas City Star, Associated Press and files) Chris Fickett The Kansas City Star

