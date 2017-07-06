Royals’ Mike Moustakas is the No. 4 seed in Home Run Derby

Unlike Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, these seedings shouldn’t have anyone too upset.
On Wednesday night, Major League Baseball announced the seedings for Monday’s Home Run Derby in Miami. Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion, so he is the No. 1 seed. The next seven spots were determined by the number of home runs hit entering Wednesday.
That means Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is the No. 4 seed and will face Twins’ third baseman Miguel Sano (No. 5 seed). This will be a meeting between AL Central third basemen.
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is seeded No. 2 and will take on the Marlins’ Justin Bour. There will be another Yankees/Marlins matchup as Stanton goes against the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez.
The other match up is the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger against the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon.
Here is the bracket.
Here is how the Home Run Derby works, via Bleacher Report: “Each hitter will have four minutes to hit as many balls over the fence as possible, and a player can gain an extra 30 seconds of hitting time by hitting two blasts that go 440 feet or more. Hitters competing in the first two rounds get one 45-second break in each round, while finalists can call timeout twice in that round.”
Yep, players can call for a timeout.
Here’s a bit more on the rules from Bleacher Report: “If a round ends with the two participants tied, they will meet in a 60-second swing-off, with no timeouts available. If it is still tied, each player gets three swings until the tie is broken.”
The Home Run Derby will be held Monday (July 10) at 7 p.m. at Marlins Park in Miami. It will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed at Watch ESPN. There will be a Spanish simulcast on ESPN2.
