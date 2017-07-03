Vote: Will Jarrod Dyson be able to steal against Salvador Perez?

The day has come. When the Royals traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Nate Karns in January, there was speculation about how Dyson would do if he tried to steal a base against Salvador Perez.
Well, the Royals will play the Mariners on Monday night for the first time in the regular season since the trade.
Dyson is third in the American League in stolen bases with 19, so you know that if he reaches base against the Royals, he probably will be looking to run.
Admittedly, there are many factors in play when a runner tries to steal a base, so it’s not all on a catcher, as Miguel Montero clumsily tried to explain last week. But if Dyson goes and Perez is behind the plate, who do you think wins that battle?
Dyson is one the fastest runners in baseball, but Perez has won four Gold Glove awards.
Here is what I think happens: No matter the outcome, there will be smiles during the game.
