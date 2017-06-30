Information on parking, gate opening times for Royals’ doubleheader on Saturday

When the Royals and Twins leave the field Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, they will have played four games in a roughly 45-hour span.

That’s because the teams are playing a split doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for the opener on Saturday is at 1:15 p.m., while the nightcap is scheduled to start at 7:35 p.m. A separate ticket will be needed for each game.

The Royals have a schedule for how fans will be able to get into and out of each contest.

For the first game, the gates at Kauffman Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. When the game ends, the Royals hope to have all fans out of the stadium no later than 30 minutes after the final out.

A 6 p.m., the gates will open for the second game.

Those who plan to attend both games can keep their cars at the complex. However, any vehicle that leaves after the first game and returns for the nightcap will have to pay the $15 fee again. Fans who attend the first game, but don’t have tickets for the second game can remain in the parking lot to tailgate until the conclusion of the day’s games.

Royals rookie right-hander Luke Farrell is scheduled to make his major-league debut in the opener, and he will face off against Twins right-hander Jose Berrios. Jason Hammel will start the second game for the Royals, but Minnesota has not announced a starter.

Both games will be on Fox Sports Kansas City on TV and 610 Sports on radio.