Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy played catcher for a young fan and then stopped to sign autographs at the end of batting practice on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
May 16, 2017 7:16 PM

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy plays catch with a young fan

By RUSTIN DODD

Spend enough time at the ballpark, and you will see scenes like this one: Danny Duffy strolling out to the field on Tuesday afternoon, playing a brief game of catch with a young fan, then signing an autograph.

The difference: Star photographer John Sleezer was rolling. The Royals, who entered Tuesday having won six of seven, opened a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.

Duffy, who is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA, is scheduled to start Thursday night against New York rookie Jordan Montgomery.

