The Star’s 30-second ballpark tour: Guaranteed Rate Field

There is nothing like your first trip to a new ballpark. This has been true for 100 years, and it will be for 100 more.
The Royals will visit 18 road ballparks this season — 14 in the American League, four in the National League — and The Star has set out to offer a 30- to 45-second tour of every stadium … and a glimpse at where each venue ranks in baseball’s hierarchy of stadia.
First up on the list is Guaranteed Rate Field, the stadium formerly known as U.S. Cellular Field, which itself was formerly known as new Comiskey Park.
And we’re off.
The Ballpark: Guaranteed Rate Field
The Capacity: 40,615
The Year it Opened: 1991
The Location: Chicago’s Armour Square neighborhood, near Bridgeport
The Star’s Ranking: 16th
The Breakdown: When this place opened in 1991, its fate was sealed as a mediocre park. Maybe it was the brutal blue color scheme, or the steep upper deck. Maybe it was the location, or that it faces away from the Chicago skyline. That was a strange design decision. But I’m here to tell you that Guaranteed Rate Field — despite the unfortunate name — is actually a pretty nice place to watch a game. The sight lines are solid. The aesthetics in the outfield give the place an old-timey feel. They’ve done a nice job with some renovations. And, of course, it gets a major bump in the rankings by being located in Chicago during the summer months.
The Nearby Hangs: This is Chicago, so there’s food everywhere. But if you need a couple spots close to the park, try 35th Street Red Hots for food and Maria’s Packaged Goods and Community Bar in Bridgeport for a post-game nightcap.
Rustin Dodd’s Full Ballpark Rankings
1. Fenway Park
2. AT&T Park
3. PNC Park
4. Camden Yards
5. Safeco Field
6. Wrigley Field
7. Dodger Stadium
8. Kauffman Stadium
9. Target Field
10. Petco Park
11. Coors Field
12. Citi Field
13. Minute Maid Park
14. Marlins Park
15. Yankee Stadium
16. Guaranteed Rate Field
17. Rogers Centre
18. Chase Field
19. Nationals Park
20. Miller Park
21. Citizens Bank Park
22. Comerica Park
23. Great American Ball Park
24. Globe Life Park
25. SunTrust Park
26. Busch Stadium
27. Progressive Field
28. Tropicana Field
29. Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum
30. Angel Stadium of Anaheim
