The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Guaranteed Rate Field

The Star's Rustin Dodd offers a glimpse at ballparks across America when the Royals are on the road. This week: Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago, home of the White Sox. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star