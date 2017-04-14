Royals pitching prospect Josh Staumont had electric outing at Omaha

Pitcher Josh Staumont is the third-ranked prospect in the Royals’ system, according to MLB.com, and he turned heads this past spring.
Staumont can reach triple digits on the radar gun, and he’s certainly a player for Royals fans to watch for in the future.
On Thursday night, Staumont had a dominant start for Class AAA Omaha. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and 12 strikeouts as the Storm Chasers beat Round Rock (Texas) 3-0.
Staumont, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, bounced back from a rough first start of the season when he gave up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings last Saturday at Colorado Springs.
Although he is from California, Staumont offered a baseball analogy that Kansas City fans can understand.
“I think baseball’s a little like the winds in the Midwest out here,” Staumont told Tyler Maun of MiLB.com. “It’ll blow your direction, and a few innings later, it’ll be blowing out. It’s a humbling game.”
Staumont, 23, ended his night on Thursday by striking out Will Middlebrooks, who has spent parts of five seasons in the majors, with three straight curveballs. So Staumont is not just doing it with his fastball.
Take a look:
