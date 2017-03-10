Royals’ next three spring games will be televised on FSKC

Consider this another sign that the start of the regular season for the Royals is not far off.
The next three Royals spring-training games will be televised on Fox Sports Kansas City, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game against the Oakland A’s in Surprise, Ariz.
Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler will call all three game. Joel Goldberg will do interviews in the dugout during Friday’s game.
FSKC also will show Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against the Cleveland Indians in Goodyear, Ariz., as well as Sunday’s 3 p.m. game against the Dodgers in Surprise.
Alas, there will be no Salvy Splash if the Royals win because it’s spring training and Salvador Perez is with Team Venezuela in Mexico for the World Baseball Classic.
Butera shines for Team Italy at WBC
Royals catcher Drew Butera had a good night for Team Italy, which stunned Team Mexico on Thursday night in a World Baseball Classic pool-play game in Jalisco, Mexico.
Butera was the designated hitter and went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, and he reached on an error during a five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as Italy won 10-9.
Italy trailed 9-5 but scored three times and had the bases loaded when John Andreoli stepped to the plate. His single scored Butera and Drew Maggi and won the game in walk-off fashion.
Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Team Mexico. He struck out one and allowed a single — to Butera, whose solo homer came in the fifth inning.
▪ Pitcher Peter Moylan, who signed a minor-league deal with the Royals last month, tossed two scoreless innings for Team Australia in its 4-3 loss to Team Cuba in Tokyo. Moylan allowed two hits and struck out three. Australia was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.
