Royals’ Duffy, Moustakas lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fans

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing Pause

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

2:08 Some Royals take advantage of Arizona's golf courses during spring training

1:59 Royals' Bubba Starling on preparation for the 2017 season

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

1:16 Ned Yost on what he expects to see from the Royals at this part of spring training

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

2:17 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien continues to hit home runs

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep