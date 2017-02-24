Ned Yost will be cheering for two drivers in Sunday’s Daytona 500

Last Sunday, Royals manager Ned Yost delivered text messages to two of his best friends among NASCAR drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Clint Bowyer, then face-palmed when he realized the notes were delivered moments after qualifying had started.
But within minutes, Yost had replies from both drivers.
“I wanted to wish them luck,” Yost said. “I told Clint that I’m rooting for you and Dale Jr. That’s it. I told, Dale Jr., I’m rooting for you and Clint. That’s it.”
The good wishes may have helped. Both drivers are in good position for Sunday’s race. Earnhardt qualified second and is on the front row with Chase Elliott.
Bowyer, the Emporia, Kan., native and Royals fan in his first year with Stewart-Haas Racing, qualified sixth and will start from the third row.
