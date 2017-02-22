Royals single-game tickets will go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Royals games this season at Kauffman Stadium will be sold online starting Friday.
Tickets, excluding the home opener, will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. at Royals.com.
The Royals’ home opener is 3:15 p.m. April 10 against the Oakland A’s.
Single-game tickets will also be available for purchase at the stadium box office, by phone at 816-504-4040 and at Kansas City-area Price Chopper stores starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
