New Royals-McDonald’s partnership includes a deal when team turns a double play

Whenever the Chiefs had a sack in a game last season, McDonald’s had a buy-one, get-one free Big Mac deal the following day.
Now, the Royals have their own deal with the fast-food restaurant. On Wednesday, the Royals announced a four-year partnership with Kansas City-area McDonald’s operators.
As part of the agreement, when the Royals turn a double play, a McDouble hamburger will cost $1 the next day. It’s being called the “McDoublePlay promotion.”
There also will be a “Royals McDouble Value Meal” at local establishments. That is a McDouble, medium french fries and a frozen blue raspberry drink. A 25-cent donation will be made to the Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Kansas City when each of those meals is sold.
Other aspects of the agreement include a “Royals-themed, in-game and across-market advertising campaign” by McDonald’s, and the Royals will make the local Ronald McDonald House the beneficiary of two 50/50 Raffles this season.
