February 8, 2017 1:10 PM

Fox Sports Kansas City plans to air special ‘Remembering Yordano Ventura’ on Friday

By Pete Grathoff

Fox Sports Kansas City is planning a tribute to Yordano Ventura on Friday.

The network will show condenses versions of three Yordano Ventura regular-season starts. It’s part of a two-hour special, “Remembering Yordano Ventura,” that begins at 7 p.m. Ventura died Jan. 22 after a vehicular crash in his native Dominican Republic.

The games are: his major-league debut in 2013, opening-day start in 2015 and his nine-inning complete game on Sept. 19, 2016.

In his big-league debut on Sept. 17, 2013, Ventura faced the Cleveland Indians and allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. The Indians won 5-3.

The opening-day start in 2015 was on April 6 against the Chicago White Sox, and Ventura gave up a run on four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and a walk. The Royals won 10-1.

The White Sox were also the opponent for Ventura’s complete game. He allowed three runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The Royals won 8-3.

If you’re wondering why Ventura’s start in Game 6 of the 2014 World Series is not part of the special, the network doesn’t have the rights to show that game.

