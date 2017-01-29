A talking Rusty Kuntz bobblehead is among Royals’ 2017 giveaways

This thing has to say: “Hey, player!”
The Royals announced their 2017 giveaways and there will be eight bobbleheads, including a talking Rusty Kuntz bobblehead.
When the Royals play host to the Twins on April 28, fans who purchase a special theme ticket will receive a talking bobblehead of the popular Royals first-base coach, Kuntz.
If you’re a “Star Wars” enthusiast, there will be a Drew Butera Tie Fighter Pilot bobblehead for fans who buy a theme ticket for the Royals game on Sept. 10.
There also will be six bobblehead giveaways that won’t require purchasing a special theme ticket, but will be given to the first 20,000 fans: Kelvin Herrera (April 29); Danny Duffy (May 13), Alex Gordon (June 3), former Royal Kevin Appier (Aug. 19) and George Brett (Sept. 30). The Royals will give away a bobblehead on July 22, but the player has yet to be determined.
The annual Salute to the Negro Leagues and Dressed to the Nines event is May 7, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Kansas City Monarchs jersey.
The Big Slick softball game will be held on June 23, and the usual gang — Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Paul Rudd — are expected to take part.
The Royals will celebrate KidsFest, which means activities and entertainment in the Outfield Experience at Kauffman Stadium, on July 2.
Other dates of note:
April 29: Parkinson’s Awareness Night.
May 14: Women’s Health Awareness Day.
June 2: Kansas State Night.
June 24: The first 10,000 fans will receive a Los Reales BBQ apron as a part of the annual Viva Los Reales event.
July 15: Huskers Night.
July 21: Mizzou Night.
July 22: Organ Donation and Transplant Awareness Night.
Aug. 5: Wichita State Night.
Aug. 18: KU Night.
Sept. 8: The first 10,000 women will get an infinity scarf as part of Girls Night Out.
Sept. 30: Fan Appreciation Night.
Additionally, there will be Price Chop Mondays when fans can get $10 tickets for the view reserved areas at Kauffman Stadium for games on Mondays (not including opening day and subject to availability).
The T-shirt Tuesday dates will be April 18, May 16, June 6, June 20, July 18, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12.
