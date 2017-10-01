How this group of Royals brought baseball back to Kansas City

More Videos 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Pause 2:41 Ned Yost explains why Kelvin Herrera is out as Royals closer 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?” 1:06 Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others 3:26 Student talks about what it's like to be black at St. Teresa's Academy 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 1:53 Terez Paylor's Gameplan: Four keys to a Chiefs win and a prediction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take at look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series championship team. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series championship team. Chris Ochsner and John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

