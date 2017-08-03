Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and pitcher Peter Moylan tried dessert from the Pie Hole food truck. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and pitcher Peter Moylan tried dessert from the Pie Hole food truck. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Judging the Royals

Lee Judge shares insights from KC's major-leaguers.

For dessert, Royals’ Drew Butera, Peter Moylan do the Tim Tam Slam

By Lee Judge

ljudge@kcstar.com

August 03, 2017 10:54 AM

When we set up this installment of “Dining with Drew,” I told Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan we would need three courses: Appetizer, Main Course and Dessert. Peter said our appetizer would be a sausage rolls, or main course would be meat pies and for dessert we’d do a Tim Tam Slam.

As you’ll see, I had no idea what a Tim Tam Slam was.

And if you don’t know about Australia’s third greatest export, I don’t want to spoil the surprise, so you’ll need to watch the video.

And come back Friday for the final episode: our blooper reel.

Lee Judge: 816-234-4482, @leejudge8

Dessert with Royals' Drew Butera and Peter Moylan

