For dessert, Royals’ Drew Butera, Peter Moylan do the Tim Tam Slam

When we set up this installment of “Dining with Drew,” I told Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan we would need three courses: Appetizer, Main Course and Dessert. Peter said our appetizer would be a sausage rolls, or main course would be meat pies and for dessert we’d do a Tim Tam Slam.
As you’ll see, I had no idea what a Tim Tam Slam was.
And if you don’t know about Australia’s third greatest export, I don’t want to spoil the surprise, so you’ll need to watch the video.
And come back Friday for the final episode: our blooper reel.
Lee Judge: 816-234-4482, @leejudge8
Comments