Dining with Drew and Peter Moylan: the Main Course

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 8:34 Royals' Drew Butera, Peter Moylan eat main course at Pie Hole food truck 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 2:59 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' (Official trailer) 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show 0:51 A 45-second tour of Rome with KU basketball 4:56 Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 7:12 Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole 4:51 Dining with Drew: Dessert & baseball talk with Royals catcher Butera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and relief pitcher Peter Moylan join The Star's Lee Judge for the main course at Pie Hole as in part two of this Dining with Drew series. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and relief pitcher Peter Moylan join The Star's Lee Judge for the main course at Pie Hole as in part two of this Dining with Drew series. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star