Dining with Drew and Peter Moylan: the Main Course

Welcome back to Dining with Drew. Our guest for this series of episodes is Royals reliever Peter Moylan.
In today’s video we learn the proper way to eat a meat pie, how a kid from Australia got into baseball, who’s in charge when the catcher calls a pitch, and why Drew and Peter like the Kansas City media ... even though Peter wanted to fight me when I asked why he occasionally throws bad pitches.
A couple points of interest: we’re eating our meat pies inside Border Brewing Company, located in the Crossroads on 18th Street. Owner Eric Martens was kind enough to open up early to let us shoot the video.
And, yes: the beer tastes just as good as it looks.
Chris Knowles often parks his Pie Hole van by Border Brewing so hungry beer drinkers can grab a snack, and, having tried it myself, I can tell you it’s a pretty good combination.
Because Drew and Peter were very entertaining and you really ought to hear what these guys have to say.
Enjoy.
And come back the next two days for “Dessert” and then our “Blooper Reel.”
