Dining with Drew… and Peter Moylan: Episode 1, Appetizers

Sorry it’s taken so long to get to the second installment of “Dining with Drew,” but organizing a camera crew (actually one guy, Shane Keyser), a restaurant that will allow us to film and Royals catcher Drew Butera’s schedule can be quite a bit like herding cats.
But eventually we got all the cats in a row and arranged to have lunch with Royals reliever Peter Moylan. We visited the food truck Pie Hole and tried meat pies.
Peter — as you will soon learn — is from Australia and is that country’s answer to Austin Powers; Peter Moylan is freaking hysterical.
As usual, we’ll have three videos — Appetizers, Main Course and Dessert — but this time we added a fourth video; a blooper reel.
Peter had us laughing so hard we couldn’t get through some scenes and we’ll share those outtakes with you later this week.
But today, let’s start with Appetizers.
Bon appetit.
