Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and relief pitcher Peter Moylan join The Star's Lee Judge for appetizers at Pie Hole as part of the Dining with Drew series.
Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
Can't go to lunch with a ballplayer? We'll bring one to you: Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera. We sat down with him at Garozzo’s Italian Ristorante and (in the second of three episodes) discussed the pleasures of home cooking and leftovers. (We discover one of us is a leftover thief.) And if you pay attention you can see us starting to hit the food wall; lots of deep breathing and more time between bites.

Can't go to lunch with a ballplayer? We'll bring one to you: Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera. We sat down with him at Garozzo’s Italian Ristorante and (in the first of three episodes) talked about Sicilian Butter, Sicilian Artichokes and why Wade Davis was reluctant to throw the pitch that ended the 2015 World Series. You’ll also learn a little something about baseball etiquette, hear about Alex Gordon’s eating habits and find out what Drew’s name was going to be if his mother hadn’t objected.

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera recently joined The Kansas City Star's Lee Judge for a meal at Garōzzo's Ristorante. The three-part video series is now available to watch on KansasCity.com.