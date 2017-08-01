Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole

Can't go to lunch with a ballplayer? We'll bring one to you: Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera. We sat down with him at Garozzo’s Italian Ristorante and (in the first of three episodes) talked about Sicilian Butter, Sicilian Artichokes and why Wade Davis was reluctant to throw the pitch that ended the 2015 World Series. You’ll also learn a little something about baseball etiquette, hear about Alex Gordon’s eating habits and find out what Drew’s name was going to be if his mother hadn’t objected.