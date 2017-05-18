Vargy did not pitch a great game and here’s why

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 "Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it Pause 0:58 Bus driver meets family of lost little girl she saved 1:56 Kansas Citians supporting Chelsea Manning’s release 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:45 Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year 2:56 Joss Whedon's film in support of Planned Parenthood 1:19 Gerso Fernandes scores hat trick in Sporting KC win 0:53 Royals starter Jason Vargas: Didi Gregorius at-bat was key 1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed 3:18 Alpha Energy and Electric wins Mr. K small business award Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Royals starter Jason Vargas allowed six runs in four innings in an 11-7 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

Royals starter Jason Vargas allowed six runs in four innings in an 11-7 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star