Oh player: Rusty Kuntz went on Facebook Live, then things got weird

Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz appeared on a Facebook Live video with The Kansas City Star to discuss the release of his bobblehead doll that was given away to select fans at Friday night’s game against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
Then things got weird.
After checking out the doll, and the artist’s rendition of Kuntz’s hair, The Star’s Lee Judge pressed him on whether his real locks are, in fact, real.
A guest was called on for further examination: actress Morgan Fairchild, who is appearing in “The Dixie Swim Club” at the New Theater Restaurant in Overland Park.
The video above shows what happened next.
